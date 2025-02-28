Trump: Cocaine Found in WH Belonged to 'Either Joe or Hunter'

President Donald Trump suggested that either former President Joe or his corrupt son Hunter Biden is responsible for the cocaine found in the White House in July 2023, promising to launch an investigation into the matter. In a statement, Trump implied that the discovery of the drugs raised serious questions about the Biden family's involvement, vowing to push for a thorough probe.

During an interview with the Spectator World, Trump said that his return to office convinced him that “either Joe or Hunter” misplaced the cocaine in the West Wing of the White House when asked, "Who actually left the cocaine in the White House?” The president promised to investigate the matter “because … bad stuff happened there.”

“That was such a terrible thing because, you know, those bins are very loaded up with … they’re not clean, and they have hundreds and even thousands of fingerprints,” Trump said, referring to the lockers where the cocaine was found. “And when they went to look at it, it was absolutely stone cold, wiped dry with the strongest form of alcohol. You know that, right?”

Interviewer Ben Domenech pointed out that he had worked as a Bush speechwriter for a short period, stating he “knew exactly what they were talking about.”

“And I was like, 'Those things are filthy.' They’re filthy,” Domenech said.

After the white substance was discovered, the Biden administration initiated an investigation. However, the probe was suddenly halted despite uncovering partial DNA evidence, leaving the suspect unidentified.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) wrote in his new book, “All the President’s Money: Investigating the Secret Foreign Schemes that Made the Biden Family Rich,” that was forced to abandon the investigation because it was interfered with by the Secret Service.

“The Secret Service destroyed the little plastic bag that contained the cocaine a few days after it was discovered,” Comer wrote. “And the tapes in the White House — amazingly — did not show the particular location of the discovery.”

It was later revealed that former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle intended to destroy the cocaine evidence found in the Biden White House.