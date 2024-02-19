U.S. Lawmakers Grow Tired of Qatar's Hostage Games
A Teacher Was Filmed Cross-Dressing at School. Here's What Happened Next.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 19, 2024 12:45 PM
Richard Alan Hannon/The Advocate via AP

A Texas teacher who was filmed cross-dressing at school was placed on administrative leave after a video of his extravagant Valentine’s Day outfit was circulated by Libs of TikTok. 

The teacher, Rachmad Tjachyadi, teaches chemistry at Hebron High School in Lewisville. 

According to the New York Post, Tjachyadi wore an “all-out pink dress and cowboy hat” on Valentine’s Day at the school. A video of the outfit was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Libs of TikTok claimed that the teacher has a fetish for wearing women’s clothing.

In an email to parents, Hebron Principal Amy Boughton said, “the staff member has been placed on administrative leave while the district reviews the situation.”

“It would be natural for our families to have questions about this situation, but because this is a personnel matter currently under review, there is no additional information the district can share,” Boughton added.

Students at the school have created an online Change.org petition demanding that he be allowed back to school. So far, it has over 12,000 signatures. 

Recently, Mr.Tjachyadi was put on blast on twitter for wearing a pink dress for a spirit day. He is being called a pedophile, among other names, however, this is NOT the case and he is beloved by many students at Hebron. He is a great teacher, he explains chemistry very well and has created a very fun and safe environment for his students. He does not deserve to be defamed and lose his job,” the description stated. 

“He has been an inspiration to many students, and has created a space where everyone can feel valued and safe. He is in no way a pedophile or publicizing a "fetish,” it added.

Reportedly, Tjachyadi has been teaching in Texas schools since 2002. 

