A Man Pretending to Be a ‘Trans Woman’ Raped a Female Prisoner at Rikers, Lawsuit Says

A female inmate at a women’s correctional facility in New York filed a lawsuit alleging that a male inmate who claimed to be “transgender” raped her.

The lawsuit was filed by “Rose Doe,” who was housed in the Rose M. Singer women’s jail on Rikers Island. Doe is suing a total of 20 defendants, including the city of New York, alleging that the staff at the jail ignored her warnings about the “transgender women” who was living with the female inmates (via NBC New York):

"His introduction was, 'I’m not transgender. I’m straight. I like women,’" said the plaintiff, who is identified only as "Rose Doe" in the lawsuit. According to the civil suit, Rose Doe not only believed the alleged perpetrator was lying about their gender identity but that the prisoner was purposely "instructed to claim that he was transgender by DOC staff so that he could stay in the female dorm where he would have access to female inmates."

Reportedly, the “transgender inmate” moved into the facility on April 4, 2022, and the rape occurred on April 7. The day prior, the male inmate allegedly stared at Doe “while he masturbated” and groped her in one of the women’s restrooms.

Nicholas Liakas, the attorney representing Rose Doe, told NBC that there was “ample” evidence that the male inmate might be dangerous, “including jail disciplinary records showing the accused perpetrator had five open complaints recorded under the Prison Rape Elimination Act.”

"Whether or not this person was truly or not transgender ignores the fact that you had a history of complaints of predatory behavior," Liakas said. "This individual had documented complaints of harassment. It culminated with a rape after being ignored."

Reportedly, investigative records show transcripts of recorded phone calls where the male inmate admitted that he manipulated the system to get locked up at a women’s prison (via NBC):

"I’m not gay...I don’t want no penis," reads one of the transcripts. "Send me some workers over here, like a whole swap of workers, heterosexuals."

Townhall has reported time and time again about men who said they are women were sent to women’s prisons, posing a danger to the biological women there. Last April, transgender inmate at Rikers Island reportedly raped a female prisoner and was sentenced to seven years.

Before that, Matt reported how two female inmates at a women’s prison in New Jersey fell pregnant after having sex with a transgender inmate. It was later revealed that the two prisoners slept with the same inmate, Demi Minor. Shortly after, Minor was moved to a men’s prison, which Townhall reported.

Minor’s former foster mother, Wanda Broach-Butts, told the New York Post in an interview that he’s not actually “transgender.”

“I think all this about him being transgender is a ploy,” she told The Post. “He’s manipulating people to get a better situation for himself and to get attention. He’s learned the language to use. He’s dangerous and he’s a psychopath.”