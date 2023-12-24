Gavin Newsom Hurls 'Cold Water' on California's Effort to Remove Trump From 2024...
A List of America's Most Dangerous Cities and Towns Just Dropped. Here's What They Have in Common.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 24, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Personal finance website MoneyGeek released lists of America’s safest and most dangerous cities and towns this week. Predictably, the most dangerous cities and towns in America are run by Democrats.

According to the website, the annual analysis looks at the most recent crime statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to estimate the cost of crime in 302 cities with populations greater than 100,000 across the United States. The study also used research compiled by the University of Miami and the University of Colorado Denver to find the results.

The annual study found that the cost of crime per capita in U.S. cities was $2,221 in 2022. Violent crime costs over $2,000 per capita and property crime costs an average of $198. MoneyGeek noted that violent crime accounts for 18.5 percent of all crime analyzed in the study while property crime accounted for 81.5 percent.

According to the study, the 15 most dangerous cities in the United States are:

  1. Birmingham, Alabama – Mayor Randall Woodfin, Democrat

  2. New Orleans, Louisiana – Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Democrat

  3. St. Louis, Missouri – Mayor Tishaura Jones, Democrat

  4. Detroit, Michigan – Mayor Mike Duggan, Democrat

  5. Memphis, Tennessee – Mayor Jim Strickland, Democrat

  6. Baltimore, Maryland – Mayor Brandon Scott, Democrat

  7. Little Rock, Arkansas  Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., Democrat

  8. Cleveland, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb, Democrat

  9. Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Democrat

  10. Kansas City, Missouri – Mayor Quinton Lucas, Democrat

  11. Pueblo, Colorado – Mayor Nick Gradisar, Democrat

  12. Oakland, California – Mayor Sheng Thao, Democrat

  13. San Bernardino, California – Mayor Helen Tran, Democrat

  14. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Mayor Jim Kenney, Democrat

  15. Atlanta, Georgia – Mayor Andre Dickens, Democrat

“The direct economic costs of crime to individuals and society include victim medical and mental health care needs, damage to and loss of property and police and corrections costs. Aside from the imminent danger of crime, people living in higher crime areas see depressed home values and pay higher prices for crucial needs, including home insurance, renters insurance and auto insurance,” MoneyGeek included in the write-up.

According to The Hill, the violent crime rate, which includes murder, rape, manslaughter, robbery and aggravated assault, was 1,682 per 100,000 residents in Birmingham. The property crime rate, which includes burglary, larceny, and vehicle theft, was 4,173 per 100,000 residents.

The Hill pointed out that Birmingham did not have the highest rate of violent crime. Memphis, Detroit, and Little Rock saw more violent crimes per capita. 

In larger cities of a population of more than 300,000, MoneyGeek pointed out, the average cost of crime per capita is $3,325. This is 74 percent more than the average for medium-sized cities ($1,906).

On the other hand, the 15 safest cities and towns in America, according to the analysis are: 

  1. Thousand Oaks, California 

  2. Fishers, Indiana

  3. Pembroke Pines, Florida

  4. Pearland, Texas

  5. Gilbert, Arizona

  6. Irvine, California

  7. Coral Springs, Florida

  8. Naperville, Illinois

  9. Simi Valley, California

  10. Carmel, Indiana

  11. Surprise, Arizona

  12. Plano, Texas

  13. Elk Grove, California

  14. McKinny, Texas 

  15. Temecula, California

Using the same methods, MoneyGeek pinpointed the safest small cities towns in every state in the United States. 


Tags: CRIME LAW AND ORDER

