A List of America's Most Dangerous Cities and Towns Just Dropped. Here's What They Have in Common.

Personal finance website MoneyGeek released lists of America’s safest and most dangerous cities and towns this week. Predictably, the most dangerous cities and towns in America are run by Democrats.
According to the website, the annual analysis looks at the most recent crime statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to estimate the cost of crime in 302 cities with populations greater than 100,000 across the United States. The study also used research compiled by the University of Miami and the University of Colorado Denver to find the results.
The annual study found that the cost of crime per capita in U.S. cities was $2,221 in 2022. Violent crime costs over $2,000 per capita and property crime costs an average of $198. MoneyGeek noted that violent crime accounts for 18.5 percent of all crime analyzed in the study while property crime accounted for 81.5 percent.
According to the study, the 15 most dangerous cities in the United States are:
Birmingham, Alabama – Mayor Randall Woodfin, Democrat
New Orleans, Louisiana – Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Democrat
St. Louis, Missouri – Mayor Tishaura Jones, Democrat
Detroit, Michigan – Mayor Mike Duggan, Democrat
Memphis, Tennessee – Mayor Jim Strickland, Democrat
Baltimore, Maryland – Mayor Brandon Scott, Democrat
Little Rock, Arkansas – Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., Democrat
Cleveland, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb, Democrat
Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Democrat
Kansas City, Missouri – Mayor Quinton Lucas, Democrat
Pueblo, Colorado – Mayor Nick Gradisar, Democrat
Oakland, California – Mayor Sheng Thao, Democrat
San Bernardino, California – Mayor Helen Tran, Democrat
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Mayor Jim Kenney, Democrat
Atlanta, Georgia – Mayor Andre Dickens, Democrat
“The direct economic costs of crime to individuals and society include victim medical and mental health care needs, damage to and loss of property and police and corrections costs. Aside from the imminent danger of crime, people living in higher crime areas see depressed home values and pay higher prices for crucial needs, including home insurance, renters insurance and auto insurance,” MoneyGeek included in the write-up.
According to The Hill, the violent crime rate, which includes murder, rape, manslaughter, robbery and aggravated assault, was 1,682 per 100,000 residents in Birmingham. The property crime rate, which includes burglary, larceny, and vehicle theft, was 4,173 per 100,000 residents.
The Hill pointed out that Birmingham did not have the highest rate of violent crime. Memphis, Detroit, and Little Rock saw more violent crimes per capita.
In larger cities of a population of more than 300,000, MoneyGeek pointed out, the average cost of crime per capita is $3,325. This is 74 percent more than the average for medium-sized cities ($1,906).
On the other hand, the 15 safest cities and towns in America, according to the analysis are:
Thousand Oaks, California
Fishers, Indiana
Pembroke Pines, Florida
Pearland, Texas
Gilbert, Arizona
Irvine, California
Coral Springs, Florida
Naperville, Illinois
Simi Valley, California
Carmel, Indiana
Surprise, Arizona
Plano, Texas
Elk Grove, California
McKinny, Texas
Temecula, California
Using the same methods, MoneyGeek pinpointed the safest small cities towns in every state in the United States.
