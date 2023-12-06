Two Men Competed in a Women's Cycling Race. Here's What Happened Next.

Two men who believe they are “transgender women” competed in a women’s cycling event earlier this week. Predictably, the men came in first and second place.

According to the New York Post, Tessa Johnson, 25, took first place in the women’s Single Speed category at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships on Sunday. Another male athlete, Evelyn Williamson, 30, placed second.

Reportedly, Williamson raced in both men’s and women’s categories in 2020. He reportedly won first place as a woman at the Sky Express Winter Criterium and did not place against men.

Men took the top two podium spots in the women's singlespeed category at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships yesterday.



Tessa (Michael) Johnson took 🥇and "Evelyn" Williamson took 🥈



Thanks to @usacycling, men are racing in women's categories all over the US. pic.twitter.com/AQixz5xWx1 — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) December 4, 2023

Riley Gaines, a women’s sports advocate who tied against Will “Lia” Thomas in college swimming, reacted to the news.

“Any woman who doesn't compete and loses out on prize money, I will happily pay the fee out of my own pocket. In any sport,” Gaines wrote. “Stop. Playing. Their. Game.”

Any woman who doesn't compete and loses out on prize money, I will happily pay the fee out of my own pocket. In any sport.

Stop. Playing. Their. Game.



Stop. Playing. Their. Game. https://t.co/S3kEVQTW7H — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 5, 2023

Megyn Kelly called the situation "infuriating."

This is not the first time this scenario has occurred in cycling. Townhall covered how Johnson and Williamson placed first and second, respectively, at the Chicago Cyclocross Cup on October 7.

Transgender cyclists take gold AND silver medals at Chicago women's race, as critics insist pair had considerable biological advantage over female rivals https://t.co/qiDRxknw14 pic.twitter.com/b2hsIiCxCO — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 13, 2023

Townhall also covered how Johnson came in first in the women’s Single Speed and women’s Cat Half races on October 29 at the Campton Cross Competition.