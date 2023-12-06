The Border Crisis Just Broke Another Insane Record
Las Vegas Police: UNLV Campus Shooter Is Dead
Venezuela Is Going to Annex Guyana
Here's What Happened When Biden Was Asked About His Interactions With Hunter's Business...
Joe Biden Begs 'Extreme Republicans' for Ukraine Funding
Matt Gaetz Responds to Kevin McCarthy's Retirement With One Word
Haley Vows War With Iran, China, Russia and TikTok
There's Just One Problem With That $7.5 Billion Congress Spent for EV Chargers
Why Are Chuck Schumer and Kamala Harris So Happy?
Juveniles in One State Are Increasingly Committing 'Severe and Brazen' Crimes
'It's Time': Chip Roy, Mike Rogers, and Mike Lee Introduce Bill to Defund...
Hunter Biden Refuses to Appear for Deposition. Comer and Jordan Aren't Having It.
The Weather, the Environment, and the War Against Hamas
Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign?
Tipsheet

Two Men Competed in a Women's Cycling Race. Here's What Happened Next.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 06, 2023 3:00 PM
Bernard Papon/L'Equipe via AP Pool, File

Two men who believe they are “transgender women” competed in a women’s cycling event earlier this week. Predictably, the men came in first and second place. 

Advertisement

According to the New York Post, Tessa Johnson, 25, took first place in the women’s Single Speed category at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships on Sunday. Another male athlete, Evelyn Williamson, 30, placed second. 

Reportedly, Williamson raced in both men’s and women’s categories in 2020. He reportedly won first place as a woman at the Sky Express Winter Criterium and did not place against men.

Riley Gaines, a women’s sports advocate who tied against Will “Lia” Thomas in college swimming, reacted to the news.

“Any woman who doesn't compete and loses out on prize money, I will happily pay the fee out of my own pocket. In any sport,” Gaines wrote. “Stop. Playing. Their. Game.”

Recommended

Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign? Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

Megyn Kelly called the situation "infuriating."

This is not the first time this scenario has occurred in cycling. Townhall covered how Johnson and Williamson placed first and second, respectively, at the Chicago Cyclocross Cup on October 7. 

Townhall also covered how Johnson came in first in the women’s Single Speed and women’s Cat Half races on October 29 at the Campton Cross Competition.

Tags: TRANSGENDER SPORTS TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign? Madeline Leesman
Matt Gaetz Responds to Kevin McCarthy's Retirement With One Word Spencer Brown
Are We Shocked a Dem Rep Said This About Florida and Texas? Matt Vespa
Riley Gaines’ Fiery Exchange With Democrat Rep Who Claimed She’s ‘Transphobic’ Madeline Leesman
Hunter Biden Refuses to Appear for Deposition. Comer and Jordan Aren't Having It. Rebecca Downs
Why Is Everyone Acting Shocked by This Moment From Fox News' Trump Town Hall? Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign? Madeline Leesman
Advertisement