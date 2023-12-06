Riley Gaines’ Fiery Exchange With Democrat Rep Who Claimed She’s ‘Transphobic’

During a House Oversight hearing on Tuesday, women’s sports advocates sounded the alarm yet again about men who believe they are “transgender” infiltrating women’s sports.

At the start of the hearing, Democrat Rep. Summer Lee accused the witnesses scheduled to speak of being “transphobic” for refusing to believe that “transgender” biological males are women and said that “playing sports isn’t about winning.” During Riley Gaines' opening remarks, she fired back at Lee.

“If my testimony makes me transphobic, then I believe your opening monologue makes you a misogynist,” Gaines stated. Townhall previously reported how Gaines was forced to share a locker room with Will “Lia” Thomas, a man who believes he is a woman and tied with him at the NCAA swimming championships last year. After they were photographed with their trophy, Thomas was permitted to take it home while Gaines left empty-handed.

During another witness’ remarks, Lee interrupted to fire back at Gaines.

“Madam chair, excuse me, I move to have the gentlewoman’s words taken down,” Lee interjected.

“Madam chair, she’s engaging in personalities,” Lee added.

Gaines turned her microphone on and said: “Can I just ask how it’s fair to be called transphobic—” before being cut off.

Another member of Congress chimed in in Gaines’ defense, stating: “I would say men disguising themselves as women are engaging in personalities.”

During the hearing, National Women's Law Center President Fatima Goss Graves claimed that athletes like Gaines should “learn to lose gracefully” for men who believe they are women and rob them of awards and opportunities.

Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer fired back at Graves’ remarks.

“When I think of great Kentucky athletes, our witness, Riley Gaines, is the first name that pops out,” Comer said. Gaines competed in swimming at the University of Kentucky.

“We had a witness that suggested that because you work so hard all your life to be the best…and to have to lose or share a title with a biological male…we had a witness on the panel suggest you have just lost gracefully. I think that is a slap in the face to any athlete who works so hard,” Comer said.

Another witness, Kim Russell, a former college coach, explained that she sustained an injury from a male athlete while on a co-ed team. Townhall reported how Russell coached women’s lacrosse at Oberlin College in Ohio. Earlier this year, she broke her silence about how she was “burned at the stake” for opposing “transgender” biological males in women’s sports.

“There are extreme differences in the biology of men and women. I’ve experienced it as an athlete and a coach and a parent. As an athlete, I chose to play co-ed field hockey as an adult. My worst injury I’ve ever had came from that. A man fell on top of me…I’m 5’4’, maybe 120 pounds soaking wet…when he fell on me, two of my ribs popped off of my sternum,” Russell detailed.

As Townhall previously noted, Russell was “canceled” by her players and her employer for standing up for women,

“This cancel culture, what’s happened is kids are too afraid to say anything. Parents are too afraid to say anything. Coaches are in massive fear of losing their jobs,” she said.

“Oberlin College removed me from coaching women’s lacrosse after I chose to publicly tell my story and refused to be silent or back down about my belief that men—no matter how they self-identify—should not be allowed to compete in women’s sporting events,” Russell said. “Oberlin, like many higher-level institutions today, only seems to support the First Amendment if your values align with theirs.”

“I would not and will not apologize for saying a biological male does not belong in women’s sports and private spaces,” Russell vowed.

“I have been a women’s lacrosse coach for more than 27 years.



“I have been inducted into three halls of fame for coaching and contributing to the growth of lacrosse, and there is an award in my name.



