‘Trans’ Cyclist Continues to Rob Women of Awards

A biological male cyclist who identifies as “transgender” reportedly took first place in two women’s categories at a race in Chicago last week.

According to Daily Mail, Tessa Johnson, 25, came in first in the women’s Single Speed and women’s Cat Half races on October 29 at the Campton Cross Competition.

Johnson has reportedly won a total of 10 gold medals in races in Chicago this year.

“Johnson and fellow transgender cyclist Evelyn Williamson, 30, have been sweeping the Chicago racing scene,” Daily Mail reported.

Last month, Townhall covered how Johnson and Williamson placed first and second, respectively, in a women’s event at the Chicago Cyclocross Cup on October 7.

Daily Mail added that the two cyclists won the Illinois state women’s championship in August under the team name “TS-ESTRODOLLS” in reference to the female hormone estrogen.

In May, Townhall reported that female athletes who lost to a “transgender” cyclist refused to pose on the winners’ podium and be photographed with him.

“I have no idea why so many people bailed before the podiums, but they did,” the “winner,” Lesley Mumford, 46, wrote in an Instagram post after the awards. “I swear I wasn’t the only one in my age group.”

