Mark Levin Explains How the Biden Administration Is Sabotaging Israel's War Against Terror
Here's the Latest Piece of Fake News Being Spread About the October 7...
17 Old Things Younger Than Joe Biden
Democrats Are Losing the Border Crisis Messaging Battle Among...Democrats?
What the Heck Is Going on at the FDIC?
Disney Continues to Set the Kind of Records With ‘The Marvels’ No Studio...
Matt Viser Questions Validity of a Laptop He Used as a Resource
Here's What 'Surprised' NBC's Pollsters in Latest Survey
X Is Dropping a 'Thermonuclear Lawsuit' Against Media Matters
Erase the Holocaust, Erase the Jews
‘That’s Not Freedom’: Newsom Attacks DeSantis’ Pro-Life Legislation
You Won't Believe Where the Marines Are Recruiting
Confidence in Biden Is Strikingly Low and Dems Are Worried
The Last Thing America Needs Is a National Standard for Net Neutrality
Tipsheet

Female Boxer Withdraws From Competition Against 'Trans' Athlete

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 20, 2023 12:30 PM

A female boxer withdrew from a Canadian boxing tournament after being told she was competing against a biological male who identified as “transgender,” according to several reports.

Advertisement

The athlete, Katia Bissonnette, was reportedly given one hour’s notice that she would be competing against a man at the 2023 Provincial Golden Glove Championship in Quebec. After she withdrew, the transgender athlete was declared the winner by default as they could not find another opponent in the same weight class.

In an interview with Reduxx, Bissonnette revealed what happened and explained that the transgender athlete recently joined women’s sports (via Reduxx):

“I came down from my hotel room to head towards the room where all the boxers were warming up. My coach suddenly took me aside and told me he received information by text message, which he had then validated, that my opponent was not a woman by birth. We did not have any other additional information,” she says.

While information on Walmsley is limited, Bissonnette says he has absolutely no history fighting against women in Canadian tournaments, suggesting his identification into women’s sport was recent. Walmsley is originally from Australia, but moved to Canada around 2 years ago to attend Concordia University.

“[Walmsley] would have boxed as a man in Australia,” Bissonnette says. “In Quebec, on his file, it is mentioned that he had 0 fights as a woman.”

Since moving to Canada, Walmsley has been involved in political activism at the University-level as a Master’s student and teaching assistant in the philosophy department. Recent interviews with Walmsley show he has an overtly masculine appearance.

Recommended

Mark Levin Explains How the Biden Administration Is Sabotaging Israel's War Against Terror Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

In her interview with Reduxx, Bissonnette explained that “a male blow has 163% more impact than a women’s, even adjusted for weight.” 

“In the group studied, the weakest man remains physically superior to the strongest woman,” she added. 

“Women shouldn’t have to bear the physical and psychological risks brought by a man’s decisions regarding his personal life and identity,” she continued. “There should be two categories: biological male and female.”

After Bissonnette withdrew from the competition, the transgender athlete reportedly issued a statement accusing her of “outing” him. 

“Rather than turning to me, my coach or the Quebec Olympic Boxing Federation for more information, she decided to turn directly to the media to out me,” wrote Walmsley. “This kind of behavior puts athletes at risk of being excluded or receiving personal attacks based on hearsay … I am afraid that this type of accusation could eventually be used to delegitimize athletes in the women’s category, and justify arbitrary and invasive regulations.”

Last week, Townhall reported how a female pool player forfeited a tournament rather than compete against a biological male who believes he is a “trans woman” in the finals.

Advertisement

In another recent competition, several female athletes dropped out of a martial arts competition over fears they would have to compete against males who identify as women, which Townhall also covered.

Earlier this year, a male-bodied transgender cyclist who won a race against females stood alone on the winners’ podium after the event after female athletes refused to pose on the winners’ podium and be photographed with him as part of a “silent” protest.


Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mark Levin Explains How the Biden Administration Is Sabotaging Israel's War Against Terror Katie Pavlich
You Won't Believe Where the Marines Are Recruiting Mia Cathell
Reject Moral Illiteracy Kurt Schlichter
It's Simple Why No Arab Countries Are Taking Palestinian Refugees. They Know Better. Matt Vespa
What the Heck Is Going on at the FDIC? Spencer Brown
Confidence in Biden Is Strikingly Low and Dems Are Worried Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mark Levin Explains How the Biden Administration Is Sabotaging Israel's War Against Terror Katie Pavlich
Advertisement