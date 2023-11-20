Female Boxer Withdraws From Competition Against 'Trans' Athlete

A female boxer withdrew from a Canadian boxing tournament after being told she was competing against a biological male who identified as “transgender,” according to several reports.

The athlete, Katia Bissonnette, was reportedly given one hour’s notice that she would be competing against a man at the 2023 Provincial Golden Glove Championship in Quebec. After she withdrew, the transgender athlete was declared the winner by default as they could not find another opponent in the same weight class.

In an interview with Reduxx, Bissonnette revealed what happened and explained that the transgender athlete recently joined women’s sports (via Reduxx):

“I came down from my hotel room to head towards the room where all the boxers were warming up. My coach suddenly took me aside and told me he received information by text message, which he had then validated, that my opponent was not a woman by birth. We did not have any other additional information,” she says. While information on Walmsley is limited, Bissonnette says he has absolutely no history fighting against women in Canadian tournaments, suggesting his identification into women’s sport was recent. Walmsley is originally from Australia, but moved to Canada around 2 years ago to attend Concordia University. “[Walmsley] would have boxed as a man in Australia,” Bissonnette says. “In Quebec, on his file, it is mentioned that he had 0 fights as a woman.” Since moving to Canada, Walmsley has been involved in political activism at the University-level as a Master’s student and teaching assistant in the philosophy department. Recent interviews with Walmsley show he has an overtly masculine appearance.

A female boxer withdrew from a championship in Quebec, Canada, after learning she was set to fight a trans-identified male.



Katia Bissonnette tells Reduxx she learned her opponent was a man just one hour before she was set to step into the ring.https://t.co/ntnivo4Xx2 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) November 15, 2023

In her interview with Reduxx, Bissonnette explained that “a male blow has 163% more impact than a women’s, even adjusted for weight.”

“In the group studied, the weakest man remains physically superior to the strongest woman,” she added.

“Women shouldn’t have to bear the physical and psychological risks brought by a man’s decisions regarding his personal life and identity,” she continued. “There should be two categories: biological male and female.”

After Bissonnette withdrew from the competition, the transgender athlete reportedly issued a statement accusing her of “outing” him.

“Rather than turning to me, my coach or the Quebec Olympic Boxing Federation for more information, she decided to turn directly to the media to out me,” wrote Walmsley. “This kind of behavior puts athletes at risk of being excluded or receiving personal attacks based on hearsay … I am afraid that this type of accusation could eventually be used to delegitimize athletes in the women’s category, and justify arbitrary and invasive regulations.”

Last week, Townhall reported how a female pool player forfeited a tournament rather than compete against a biological male who believes he is a “trans woman” in the finals.

A female pool player reportedly refused to compete against a trans-identified male opponent at the Women’s Champions of Champions Final in Denbighshire, Wales, yesterday.



Lynne Pinches walked away from the table after being matched to play against Chris "Harriet" Haynes. pic.twitter.com/vLofQALosk — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) November 13, 2023

In another recent competition, several female athletes dropped out of a martial arts competition over fears they would have to compete against males who identify as women, which Townhall also covered.

Earlier this year, a male-bodied transgender cyclist who won a race against females stood alone on the winners’ podium after the event after female athletes refused to pose on the winners’ podium and be photographed with him as part of a “silent” protest.

Enough is enough! Empty podium except for the male who naturally finished atop all the women in the women's category. Despite there being a non-binary/trans category he easily could have competed in. Keep it up girls! #SaveWomensSports https://t.co/OcFnyUezYi — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 16, 2023



