Female Athletes Forced to Compete Against ‘Trans Women’ Drop Out of Martial Arts Competition

A martial arts competition changed its rules regarding transgender athletes after several female athletes dropped out of a competition over fears they would have to compete against males who identify as women.

In an interview with Reduxx, professional martial artist Jayden Alexander explained that she and other females were scheduled to compete in a tournament on Oct. 21, but dropped out when they realized how many males were involved.

“There was not just one, but two trans-identified males who were signed up in a bracket that me and several other women should have been able to sign up for but couldn’t because we didn’t want to go against the men,” Alexander explained. “And for a man to be able to come in and sign up in the women’s bracket and discourage us from even being able to compete at all is absolutely heartbreaking and honestly scary.”

Another female athlete who dropped from the competition, Ansleigh Wilk, shared that “majority of the women feel scared to even speak out about this matter. They don’t want to be labeled a bigot or transphobic.”

“There’s so many girls just not signing up now because they are allowing this. Women’s sports will cease to exist if this keeps up. Medals, belts, records, and money are going to be stripped right away from women.”

Reduxx pointed out that one of the males, Corissa Griffith, took home four gold medals in a women’s category in a tournament on Oct. 21.

Outkick noted that another male “transgender” athlete, Cordelia Gregory, came in second place at the competition. Previously, both Alexander and Wilk had competed against him and were not notified they’d be fighting a male until it was “too late” (via Reduxx):

“I hadn’t been notified. The only thing that brought it to my attention was my teammates. They kept asking me ‘are you fighting a man’ and I was honestly too focused on coaching the rest of the crew to really pay attention to my opponent,” Wilk said. “I realized very quickly I couldn’t muscle them like most girls,” Wilk, who is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt and coach, added. “Well obviously, because it wasn’t a girl! Then not long after, I had to do a second match of which Cordelia threw a tantrum saying [he] ‘didn’t tap [out].’ I was sincerely scared [he] was going to punch me when I stuck my hand out to shake [his].” Both women also note that the experience of fighting Gregory was distinctly different than fighting a woman. “The fact of the matter is that he had a man’s strength. I train with men and women and the difference is massive,” Alexander explains. “After my match with Cordelia, I sat mat-side and cried as my teammates massaged out my cramping forearms.”

Reportedly, the North American Grappling Association (NAGA) claimed that its policy was to inform females if their competitor was a biological male. However, no enforcement of the policy appears to be taking place.

Riley Gaines, who competed against transgender swimmer Will “Lia” Thomas, commented on the matter.

“In the name of inclusivity and feminism, males are brutally beating up on women and being awarded for it,” she said.

As of Oct. 28, NAGA revised its transgender athlete policy again.

“We will have divisions for only cisgender females. Transgender females will not be entered into these divisions,” the policy stated. “Transgender females must compete in the men’s division. We hope that the simplicity of this revised policy will help to avoid any future occurrences where transgender females enter women divisions.”