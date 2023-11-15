Manchin Says Whether He'd Consider Running for President

On Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (WV) said that he would “absolutely” consider a run for president of the United States.

Manchin made the remarks in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Walker.

“Are you seriously contemplating a run for the White House?” Walker asked.

"I will do anything I can to help my country, and you're saying, 'Does that mean you would consider it?' Absolutely," Manchin said in the interview. "Every American should consider it if they're in a position to help save the country.”

“I will do everything possible. Now, there’s a lot of good people out there I hope I can motivate and a lot of capable people, competent. But they’ve just given up,” he said.

Senator Joe Manchin says he is "absolutely" considering a run for president:

He explained that he believes that current President Joe Biden has been “pushed too far to the left.”

“The bottom line is, that’s not the Joe Biden that we thought was being elected, to go that far left.” Manchin explained.

"I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure, to mobilize that moderate, sensible, commonsense middle," he added in the interview.

Last week, Manchin announced that he would not run for reelection to the U.S. Senate in 2024, which Townhall covered.

"After months of deliberation and long conversations with my family, I believe in my heart of hearts that I have accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia," Manchin said, which is why he's "made one of the toughest decisions of my life, and I decided that I will not be running for reelection to the United States Senate."

To the West Virginians who have put their trust in me and fought side by side to make our state better – it has been an honor of my life to serve you. Thank you. My statement on my political future:




