Beto O'Rourke Criticizes Biden's Handling of the Border Once Again

Failed Democratic presidential, gubernatorial, and U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke slammed President Joe Biden’s handling of the border crisis and claimed that the president is not fulfilling his 2020 campaign promises.

On Thursday, O’Rourke spoke on a panel convened by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics. He claimed that Biden is doing “what Trump was doing” at the southern border.

“When Joe Biden was running in 2020, he ran with such incredible moral clarity on this issue: ‘We will no longer put kids in cages because they’re not animals, we will no longer tear babies from the breasts of their mothers,’ literally what Trump was doing in his family separation policy,” O’Rourke claimed. “Man, that was inspiring to me. I needed to hear that, living on the border, as someone who really cares about that. “

“Biden is not inspiring, I don’t think, any acts of political terror of the kind of slaughter that we saw in El Paso, and yet on other counts he’s really failing us. The asylum ban that we see that makes it so hard for people to lawfully, safely, and in an orderly fashion, come to this country when they cannot stay in their own,” O’Rourke continued. He then claimed that the U.S. has the most heavily-militarized border in the world.

“What I want from President Biden is to do the right thing, to do those things that he promised he was going to do once he was president,” he added.

Beto w/ some tough words on Biden’s handling of the border:



“On some counts, Biden has been successful…on other counts he’s really failing us…it is no secret that democratic voters are unexcited about Biden, and that is putting it politely.” pic.twitter.com/Erh8yIiPWV — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 10, 2023

“This is critical if you want to win in 2024,” he said. “It is no secret that Democratic voters are unexcited about Biden, and that’s putting it politely.”

Townhall previously reported how O’Rourke, a former Congressman, slammed Biden’s decision to construct a wall along the southern border, claiming that “walls don’t work” and it makes it difficult for voters to “distinguish between him & Trump.”

1. Walls don’t work



2. President Biden promised he wouldn’t build them



3. Now even harder for voters to distinguish between him & Trump on border/immigration



4. Wasted opportunity to use executive power to actually fix our asylum system instead of impotent political posturing https://t.co/AQkxokNd2a — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 5, 2023

O’Rourke’s remarks came after the Biden administration announced that they waived 26 federal laws to allow border wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border.