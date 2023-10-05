Beto O’Rourke Says Biden’s Border Wall Makes It Hard for Voters to ‘Distinguish Between Him and Trump’

Failed Democratic presidential and Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke slammed President Joe Biden’s decision to construct a wall along the southern border, claiming that it makes it difficult for voters to “distinguish between him & Trump.”

O’Rourke, a former Congressman, made the remarks on X, formerly known as Twitter. He claimed that “walls don’t work” and that Biden’s decision is “impotent political posturing.”

1. Walls don’t work



2. President Biden promised he wouldn’t build them



3. Now even harder for voters to distinguish between him & Trump on border/immigration



4. Wasted opportunity to use executive power to actually fix our asylum system instead of impotent political posturing https://t.co/AQkxokNd2a — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 5, 2023

O’Rourke’s remarks came after the Biden administration announced that they waived 26 federal laws to allow border wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The United States Border Patrol’s (Border Patrol) Rio Grande Valley Sector is an area of “high illegal entry.” As of early August 2023, Border Patrol had encountered over 245,000 such entrants attempting to enter the United States between ports of entry in the Rio Grande Valley Sector in Fiscal Year 2023,” the Department of Homeland Security posted on the U.S. Federal Registry.

“Therefore, DHS will take immediate action to construct barriers and roads,” it continued. This project is consistent with DHS’s plan to fulfill the requirements of President Biden’s Proclamation.”

In the notice, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas explained that “there is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas.”

In 2020, during his campaign, Biden claimed that “there will not be another foot of wall constructed” at the southern border, which Townhall reported.

"I'm going to make sure that we have border protection, but it's going to be based on making sure that we use high-tech capacity to deal with it," Biden continued. "And at the ports of entry — that's where all the bad stuff is happening."