Ann Coulter Throws Cold Water on Gaetz's Victory Lap Over McCarthy
Americans Ditching Public-Sector Unions Despite Biden Attempts to Promote Membership
Nancy Mace Had a Brutal Interview on CNN About Her Vote to Remove...
Is That What Caused Dems and Matt Gaetz to Work Together to Oust...
WH's Latest Excuse for Going Back On Campaign Promise to Not Build Border...
Friends of Progressive NYer Who Was Killed Have an Interesting GoFundMe
NBC News Can't Stop Getting Hit With Community Notes
Media Distemper Over Voting in the House, Sports Are a Right-Wing Tool, and...
'Perfect Timing': D'Souza's Latest Film Comes After Shocking New Report About the FBI...
Biden Admin Finally Admits the Chaos It Created At the Border
Ethics Group Asks That Nancy Mace Be Investigated for Soliciting Donations From Capitol...
Female College Athletes Push Back Against Policies Allowing ‘Trans’ Teammate
One Sport Just Approved ‘Transgender-Inclusive’ Guidelines
Will Joe Manchin Have a Better Chance Running As an Independent?
Tipsheet

Beto O’Rourke Says Biden’s Border Wall Makes It Hard for Voters to ‘Distinguish Between Him and Trump’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 05, 2023 4:45 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Failed Democratic presidential and Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke slammed President Joe Biden’s decision to construct a wall along the southern border, claiming that it makes it difficult for voters to “distinguish between him & Trump.”

Advertisement

O’Rourke, a former Congressman, made the remarks on X, formerly known as Twitter. He claimed that “walls don’t work” and that Biden’s decision is “impotent political posturing.”

O’Rourke’s remarks came after the Biden administration announced that they waived 26 federal laws to allow border wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border. 

“The United States Border Patrol’s (Border Patrol) Rio Grande Valley Sector is an area of “high illegal entry.” As of early August 2023, Border Patrol had encountered over 245,000 such entrants attempting to enter the United States between ports of entry in the Rio Grande Valley Sector in Fiscal Year 2023,” the Department of Homeland Security posted on the U.S. Federal Registry.

“Therefore, DHS will take immediate action to construct barriers and roads,” it continued. This project is consistent with DHS’s plan to fulfill the requirements of President Biden’s Proclamation.”

Recommended

The Menendez Saga Just Got Even Worse Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

In the notice, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas explained that “there is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas.”

In 2020, during his campaign, Biden claimed that “there will not be another foot of wall constructed” at the southern border, which Townhall reported.

"I'm going to make sure that we have border protection, but it's going to be based on making sure that we use high-tech capacity to deal with it," Biden continued. "And at the ports of entry — that's where all the bad stuff is happening."

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Menendez Saga Just Got Even Worse Leah Barkoukis
Ann Coulter Throws Cold Water on Gaetz's Victory Lap Over McCarthy Matt Vespa
Thomas Massie Makes It Abundantly Clear Who He Won't Support for Speaker Rebecca Downs
You Can Draft This Kurt Schlichter
Nancy Mace Had a Brutal Interview on CNN About Her Vote to Remove McCarthy Matt Vespa
Trump Has a Fiery Warning for America Townhall Staff

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Menendez Saga Just Got Even Worse Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement