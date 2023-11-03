Students Walk Out in Protest of Inclusive Transgender Bathroom Policies

This week, students at Loudon County schools in Virginia held a walkout over policies that allow students to use bathrooms that align with their “gender identity” instead of their biological sex.

According to several reports, students at Woodgrove High School walked out to show their opposition to Policy 8040. The county school board voted 7-2 to adopt the policy in 2021.

“In the locker rooms in the morning it's an invasion of privacy, as I said because when men and natural-born males are in our locker rooms and they are showering in the morning, natural-born females can walk in there as they please,” one male high school student told the outlet 7News.

“And that is not OK. And it goes against what we believe in,” he added.

“I would like to be able, when I get off football practice and go put my pads away and change not feel uncomfortable with other genders in there watching me,” another male student told 7News. “I feel that girls feel the same way about the situation. How would you feel if you were a female changing with a male?”

One female student told the outlet that it’s a “massive safety risk” to allow biological males in women’s spaces.

“We express these concerns and they [LCPS] ignore us and write us off as right-wing crazies. We're not crazy. We just don't want to be in danger on a daily basis in this building,” the female student said.

“We're sick of being here and just being completely ignored. I stopped using them [the bathrooms] because I don't know what's going to happen to me in there. And people can be like, 'Oh, well, that's paranoid'. I'm telling you right now half the women in this building feel the same way. We don't use the bathrooms. We hold our pee until we can't. I mean, there are girls in PE [Physical Education class] who still get changed in the bathroom stalls in there because they're afraid of who might waltz in,” she explained.

Earlier this year, Townhall covered how a parent named Scott Smith spoke to lawmakers on Capitol Hill about his daughter’s experience sharing a restroom with a “transgender” student.

Smith made headlines last year after he was removed from a Loudoun County school board meeting to speak out about the fact that his daughter was sexually assaulted by “a boy wearing a skirt” in a girls’ school bathroom.

“Eighteen months ago I was arrested at a Loudoun County school board meeting. I was restrained, tackled and charged with disorderly conduct and slandered in the media across the world. But my real crime was voicing my concerns as a parent and standing up for my family and my community,” he said. “I went to the school board meeting to speak up for my daughter and to get some answers that we deserved. Instead of putting her safety and the safety of other students first, the Loudoun County school board tried to hide the facts and protect their administrators at all costs. We now know that three girls were attacked by the same now-convicted sexual predator.”

In September, students from the Perkiomen Valley School District in Pennsylvania staged walkouts to protest biological males using women’s restrooms, which Townhall reported.

Shortly after, the school district reversed course on the policy.