Tipsheet

PA Students Stage Walkouts in Protest of Inclusive Trans Restroom Policies

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 20, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

This week, hundreds of high school students in Pennsylvania staged walkouts to protest biological males using women’s restrooms.

Students from the Perkiomen Valley School District participated in the walkout after the school board did not enact a policy requiring students who identify as “transgender” to use the restroom corresponding with their biological sex, according to a report from Fox News.

“Kids were upset. Girls…we wanted to protect them. They were upset. They didn’t want men in their bathroom,” John Ott, who organized the protest, told Fox.

"The safety of females is so important and these students that stood out that walked out, they are to be commended,” Ott’s mother, Stephanie, told Fox. 
“They have courage and they exercise their First Amendment rights. This is about protecting our children and our privacy and boys and girls. It's simple biology.”

Riley Gaines, a former NCAA athlete who competed against Will “Lia” Thomas, praised the students for walking out. Gaines has been outspoken about the fact that she was forced to share a locker room with Thomas.

“This is what it takes,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Nicely done!”

Townhall previously reported how House lawmakers introduced legislation that would protect parents’ rights in education, which came after it was revealed that many school districts taught students explicit lessons about sexual orientation and gender identity. In addition, many schools have allowed “transgender” students to use facilities that align with their “gender identity” instead of their biological sex. 

One parent, Scott Smith, made headlines after he was removed from a Loudoun County school board meeting to speak out about the fact that his daughter was sexually assaulted by “a boy wearing a skirt” in a girls’ school bathroom in Loudoun County, Virginia.

“Eighteen months ago I was arrested at a Loudoun County school board meeting. I was restrained, tackled and charged with disorderly conduct and slandered in the media across the world. But my real crime was voicing my concerns as a parent and standing up for my family and my community,” Smith told House lawmakers in March. “I went to the school board meeting to speak up for my daughter and to get some answers that we deserved. Instead of putting her safety and the safety of other students first, the Loudoun County school board tried to hide the facts and protect their administrators at all costs. We now know that three girls were attacked by the same now-convicted sexual predator.”

