CNN Analyst Shocked By Trump's Surge In Support Among Surprising Group

As President Joe Biden grapples to hang on to key voters ahead of the 2024 election, former President Donald Trump looks to sail to victory with surprising demographics.

A CNN data analyst was stunned to find that Trump is doing overwhelmingly well among black voters in comparison to Biden.

Harry Enten admitted that the latest polls are a "troubling sign" for Biden’s re-election chances that revealed that Trump’s growing popularity among black voters has surged.

“My goodness gracious,” he said. “This would be by far the best performance for a Republican candidate among Black voters in a generation, two generations, probably since 1960 and Richard Nixon against John F. Kennedy … This could be a truly historic margin," he said. "It’s quite a troubling sign for the Biden campaign.”

Enten admitted that Trump could see a “historic” swell from black voters as they continue to abandon Biden with just six months until the November election.

The CNN analyst was referring to a recent polling average that showed Biden’s support among black voters declined by 12 percent. On the contrary, more than double of black Americans— 22 percent— indicated their vote would go to Trump.

“This is historic. This is what a lot of folks have been talking about, that Joe Biden has a specific problem among younger Black voters, and that is exactly what showing up right here," Enten said, citing data that found that 25 percent of Black voters aged 18 to 49 support Trump.

"It‘s these younger Black voters who very much are turning on him and being much more supportive of Donald Trump than they were four years ago,” he continued.

Trump’s support among black voters has seen a drastic shift since the 2016 election cycle.

According to the exit polls, the former president received only eight percent of the black vote.

By 2020, Trump’s support among black voters increased to 12 percent.

That same year, 77 percent of Black voters identified with the Democratic Party. However, fast forward to today, only 63 percent of black Americans claim they will support Biden in November.