Hundreds of Students Walked Out to Protest ‘Woke’ Trans Restroom Policies. Here’s What Happened Next.

A school district in Pennsylvania has reversed its inclusive transgender restroom policies after hundreds of its high school students staged a walkout in protest.

To recap, hundreds of students at the Perkiomen Valley School District walked out of class last month to protest a policy that would allow students to use restrooms based on their “gender identity” rather than their biological sex, which Townhall covered. Such policies would put women in danger by allowing biological males to use their facilities.

BREAKING: Hundreds of Pennsylvania high school students staged a walkout to protest boys using girls’ bathrooms. pic.twitter.com/QFnodpYDJD — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) September 19, 2023

Last week, the school board passed Policy 720, mandating that students use facilities that align with their biological sex. The decision came after debate. The school board previously struck down the sex-based restroom policy with a 4-5 vote.

“I believe it had to do with all the students and the students voicing their opinion,” Tim Jagger, a father from the school district, told Fox News regarding the school board’s decision.

"That was huge, the student walkout that day and the community members coming through and talking at the board meeting, voicing their opinion. I believe that all this came together and worked on the school board members, and I was happy to see that they decided to change their policy."

Previously, Jagger told reporters that his daughter was “too upset and emotionally disturbed” to use school bathrooms after she had a run-in with a “transgender” student in one of the facilities.

"Kids were upset. Girls… we wanted to protect them. They were upset. They didn't want men in their bathroom," John Ott, who organized the protest, previously said.

"I thought a bathroom policy was the best thing to do. I work in healthcare, I cover hospitals to Philadelphia to Maine. They all are dealing with the bathroom issue," school board member Matt Dorr, who voted in favor of the policy, told ABC6.