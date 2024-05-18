Rich Eisen Didn't Like Harrison Butker's Commencement Address, But Handled It the Right...
Tipsheet

A Comedian Asked Some College Kids About Hamas and Israel...And It Was a Total Disaster

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 18, 2024 12:01 AM
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

With colleges becoming hotbeds for antisemitism and pro-Hamas propaganda, comedian and actor Zach Sage decided to play a little game with the future minds of tomorrow. He introduced “Gaza Graduation: The Game Show” to these kids, asking simple questions about Hamas, Israel, and the Middle East. It was a trainwreck. 

Some of these students were paying an arm and a leg to attend schools like Pace and Sarah Lawrence and were egregiously ignorant of the questions. Not that’s a shock to you, but it’s pretty heinous that some of these clowns didn’t even know that Gaza was under the control of Egypt, and then Israel left Gaza in 2006. 

“Wait—they left,” responded one flummoxed student.


Some interviewed looked a bit old to be college kids, but they were willing to answer these questions. For every correct answer, they would win $100. 

They were asked about “from the river to the sea” chants. Sage asked which river and sea Hamas supporters were referring to, and they couldn’t answer. Some thought Hamas’ main agenda item in their charter was to free Palestine. Nope—it’s to murder all Jews worldwide. 

One student admitted she probably would be calling for a global intifada now that she knows it’s a call to kill Jews. 

Again, it's not super shocking, but it’s more disturbing that this brainwashed horde can vote and could probably be directing policy in the future. Yes, we know they don't know anything. Still, it's for that reason that they're so easily susceptible to terrorist propaganda, along with the equally idiotic intersectionality nonsense that runs with the laughably false narrative that the Israelis are colonizers. 

