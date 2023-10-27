The Left Is Infected
Eventbrite Prohibits Riley Gaines' Event Promotions, Allows Pro-Hamas Listings

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 27, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Darren Abate

This week, women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines revealed that she was deplatformed by Eventbrite for hosting an event aimed at protecting sports from transgender athletes. 

Gaines revealed that Eventbrite deleted her account in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Give ‘em the Bug Light treatment,” Gaines wrote. “Newsflash: being a woman and advocating for such isn’t a hate crime.” 

Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz pointed out that Eventbrite allows users to promote pro-Hamas rallies. 

“Americans need to stop giving money to woke corporations that hate them,” he wrote. “They should get the FULL Bud Light treatment.”

Last year, Bud Light suffered an immense sales drop after it partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a man who believes he is a woman. Mulvaney gained internet attention last year after he began documenting his “Days of Girlhood” on Tik Tok. In his videos, Mulvaney can be seen acting “excessively feminine” in ways that are perceived as stereotypes, which Townhall covered

Kevin Hartz, the co-founder and chairman of Eventbrite, fired back at Outkick for pointing out that the platform allowed pro-Hamas listings, stating “Please go f*** yourself!” 

"What does it say about Eventbrite's corporate 'values' that they choose to cancel a female athlete for defending women's rights in sports, a view that significantly more than half the country agrees with, but would help facilitate support of Hamas, a terrorist organization that just killed thousands of civilians?" Will Hild, Executive Director of Consumers' Research, told Townhall. "This is the very definition of woke and it isn’t the first time we’ve seen this type of senseless behavior from Eventbrite. As a result, consumers should evaluate events managed by the company through a different lens, with the knowledge that Eventbrite is pushing a radical, biased agenda rather than acting in the best interest of its customers. It’s time for companies to stop choosing woke politicians and activists over their customers."

