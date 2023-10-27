Eventbrite Prohibits Riley Gaines' Event Promotions, Allows Pro-Hamas Listings

This week, women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines revealed that she was deplatformed by Eventbrite for hosting an event aimed at protecting sports from transgender athletes.

Gaines revealed that Eventbrite deleted her account in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Give ‘em the Bug Light treatment,” Gaines wrote. “Newsflash: being a woman and advocating for such isn’t a hate crime.”

I love all the people in my comments saying they've deleted their Eventbrite account. Give 'em the Bud Light treatment



🚨Newsflash: being a woman and advocating for such isn't a hate crime.🚨 pic.twitter.com/EQmh2JbcF1 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 26, 2023

Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz pointed out that Eventbrite allows users to promote pro-Hamas rallies.

“Americans need to stop giving money to woke corporations that hate them,” he wrote. “They should get the FULL Bud Light treatment.”

Americans need to stop giving money to woke corporations that hate them. @eventbrite’s idiotic policies allow pro-Hamas rallies but ban people who hold the radical belief that women exist.



They should get the FULL Bud Light treatment. https://t.co/6GHa7WIlRm — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 26, 2023

Last year, Bud Light suffered an immense sales drop after it partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a man who believes he is a woman. Mulvaney gained internet attention last year after he began documenting his “Days of Girlhood” on Tik Tok. In his videos, Mulvaney can be seen acting “excessively feminine” in ways that are perceived as stereotypes, which Townhall covered.

Kevin Hartz, the co-founder and chairman of Eventbrite, fired back at Outkick for pointing out that the platform allowed pro-Hamas listings, stating “Please go f*** yourself!”

Hey @ClayTravis I see a link to you promoting your own site but not the event listing. I love the spirit of driving traffic more traffic here but where is the link? (host and attend amazing events in your town or city at https://t.co/57wheBFz4N). — Kevin Hartz (@kevinhartz) October 26, 2023

We and other people have sent you the links several times, as linked in the stories.



Here's one: https://t.co/PvZScbDyny



Here's another: https://t.co/mqcjErZAdC — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) October 26, 2023

I am the Co-Founder and Chairman of Eventbrite and to accuse Eventbrite of being Pro-Hamas is egregious and moronic. How could you make an unsubstantiated slander that I support these genocidal maniacs? Please go fuck yourself! (The last comment represents the individual… — Kevin Hartz (@kevinhartz) October 25, 2023

"What does it say about Eventbrite's corporate 'values' that they choose to cancel a female athlete for defending women's rights in sports, a view that significantly more than half the country agrees with, but would help facilitate support of Hamas, a terrorist organization that just killed thousands of civilians?" Will Hild, Executive Director of Consumers' Research, told Townhall. "This is the very definition of woke and it isn’t the first time we’ve seen this type of senseless behavior from Eventbrite. As a result, consumers should evaluate events managed by the company through a different lens, with the knowledge that Eventbrite is pushing a radical, biased agenda rather than acting in the best interest of its customers. It’s time for companies to stop choosing woke politicians and activists over their customers."