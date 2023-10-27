Democrat Rep Launches Primary Bid Against Biden

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips announced that he will challenge President Joe Biden in the 2024 race to the White House.

Phillips reportedly filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and made the official announcement on social media.

“I’ve been listening all around our country, and I know things are tough right now,” he shared in a statement on Instagram. “We’re going to do better and we’re going to do it together!”





In an interview with CBS Mornings, Phillips said “I have to” when asked if he’d run for president.

“I think President Biden has done a spectacular job for our country,” he claimed before adding, “I will not sit still, I will not be quiet in the face of numbers that are so clearly saying we’re going to be facing an emergency next November.”

BREAKING: Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) is running for president, challenging Pres. Biden in the Democratic primary race.



According to Fox News, Phillips, who is “one of the wealthiest members of Congress,” repeatedly criticized Biden for not “passing the torch” to the next generation of leaders. Biden will turn 81 years old next month.

“It’s not about the past,” Phillips told CBS. “This is an election about the future.

Previously, Sarah covered how Democrats expressed “frustration” over Phillips’ intention to run for president.

Kate deGruyter, the senior communications director for liberal think tank Third Way, reportedly said Phillips's "presidential flirtation" is "maddening" and "delusional." She told the Washington Examiner that Phillips is "not well positioned" for a primary run.