The Left Is Infected
Everything You Need to Know About Hamas' Headquarters
Bowman Deserves a Felony, Not a Sweetheart Deal
Why You Need a Modern Combat Rifle and Time Is on Israel's Side
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter
We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas
Biden DHS Failed to Notify Lawmakers of Border Threat Alert Spurred by Hamas...
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People'
Whither ‘The Onion’ - Leftist Activism Becomes Prioritized Over Humor
Nonprofit Organization Releases 'Detransitioner Bill of Rights'
CNN Gives Queen of Jordan a Platform to Spread Anti-Israel Talking Points
Here’s How AOC Reacted When Asked About the Americans Held Hostage by Hamas
Here's What Harvard Is Doing to Protect Its Anti-Israel Students
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the...
Tipsheet

Democrat Rep Launches Primary Bid Against Biden

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 27, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips announced that he will challenge President Joe Biden in the 2024 race to the White House. 

Phillips reportedly filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and made the official announcement on social media. 

Advertisement

“I’ve been listening all around our country, and I know things are tough right now,” he shared in a statement on Instagram. “We’re going to do better and we’re going to do it together!”


In an interview with CBS Mornings, Phillips said “I have to” when asked if he’d run for president. 

“I think President Biden has done a spectacular job for our country,” he claimed before adding, “I will not sit still, I will not be quiet in the face of numbers that are so clearly saying we’re going to be facing an emergency next November.”

Recommended

We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas Spencer Brown
Advertisement

According to Fox News, Phillips, who is “one of the wealthiest members of Congress,” repeatedly criticized Biden for not “passing the torch” to the next generation of leaders. Biden will turn 81 years old next month. 

“It’s not about the past,” Phillips told CBS. “This is an election about the future.

Previously, Sarah covered how Democrats expressed “frustration” over Phillips’ intention to run for president. 

Kate deGruyter, the senior communications director for liberal think tank Third Way, reportedly said Phillips's "presidential flirtation" is "maddening" and "delusional." She told the Washington Examiner that Phillips is "not well positioned" for a primary run. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas Spencer Brown
Here’s How AOC Reacted When Asked About the Americans Held Hostage by Hamas Madeline Leesman
Senator Kennedy Makes Biden Lackeys Look Like Fools During Epic Confrontation Townhall Video
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter Matt Vespa
Why You Need a Modern Combat Rifle and Time Is on Israel's Side Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas Spencer Brown
Advertisement