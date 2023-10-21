This Democrat Is Ready to Thrown His Hat Into the 2024 Race Against Biden

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) is signaling he's running against President Joe Biden as Democrats call his presidential aspirations "delusional."

According to a POLITICO report, an announcement from Phillips can come as early as next week, specifically on October 27, in Concord, New Hampshire.

However, one source cautioned that Phillips may back out.

For months, Phillips has flirted with the idea of taking on Biden, who he believes is not mentally or physically up for another four years in office. The report said that Democrat consulting firm Fletcher Ridge obtained a permit for the State House Plaza next Friday morning for the potential announcement.

More from Politico:

Such a move would be a dramatic leap into the national spotlight for the three-term congressman from Minnesota, who stepped down from his House leadership position over his 2024 flirtation, sparking tension within the caucus. Phillips has been vocal about his objections to the president, who would need to be "15-20 years younger" to earn a forceful endorsement. Phillips has taken several steps toward solidifying a run of his own in recent weeks, including outreach to potential staffers and top New Hampshire Democrats. He's also told fellow House members that he plans to launch a challenge to Biden.

However, speculation of his potential 2024 bid is sparking frustration from his fellow Democrats, who say a run against Biden would weaken the president's already- struggling campaign.

Kate deGruyter, the senior communications director for liberal think tank Third Way, said Phillips's "presidential flirtation" is "maddening" and "delusional." She told the Washington Examiner that the Minnesota congressman is "not well positioned" for a primary run.

Larry Jacobs, director of the University of Minnesota's Center for the Study of Politics and Governance, dismissed Phillips's "musings," describing them as a "mystery" that "defy familiar political calculations."

During an August CBS News interview, Phillips warned that if the Democratic Party does not run someone else like the party's 2024 nominee, the consequences "will be disastrous."

"So my call is to those who are well positioned, well prepared, have good character and competency, they know who they are, to jump in, because Democrats and the country need competition," he said. "I do not believe I'm well positioned to run for it right now. People who are should jump in because we need to meet the moment. The moment is now. That is what the country is asking."