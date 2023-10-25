Here’s Why Texas Is Suing the Biden Administration

This week, Texas sued the Biden administration to stop federal agents from cutting razor wire installed at the U.S.-Mexico border meant to deter illegal immigrants.

“Texas has the sovereign right to construct border barriers to prevent the entry of illegal aliens,” Texas’ GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a news release on Tuesday.

“Americans across the country were horrified to watch Biden’s open-border policy in action: agents were physically cutting wires and assisting the aliens’ entry into our state. This is illegal. It puts our country and our citizens at risk. The courts must put a stop to it, or Biden’s free-for-all will make this crushing immigration crisis even worse,” he added.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Paxton wrote that “Texas is and will continue to be America’s greatest backstop to the failures of the federal government.”

BREAKING: Today, I filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration regarding their cutting razor wire at the border. Texas is and will continue to be America's greatest backstop to the failures of the federal government. https://t.co/rfzJWYqYxH — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 24, 2023

The lawsuit argues that the Biden administration is “undermining Texas’s efforts to stem the flow of illegal immigration” as criminals continue to cross the border.

“In response, Texas has acted to fill the breach created by the federal government’s indolence. The Governor of Texas declared a border security disaster in 2021 and launched Operation Lone Star, which utilizes multiple state agencies, including the Texas Military Department (“TMD”), to fill dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration’s failure to secure the U.S.-Mexico border,” the lawsuit read. “By cutting Texas’s concertina wire, the federal government has not only illegally destroyed property owned by the State of Texas; it has also disrupted the State’s border security efforts, leaving gaps in Texas’s border barriers and damaging Texas’s ability to effectively deter illegal entry into its territory.”

This week, 10 News San Diego reported that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in San Diego sent an intelligence notice alerting that "Hamas and Hezbollah militants may potentially be encountered at the Southwest border."

"Individuals inspired by, or reacting to, the current Israel-Hamas conflict may attempt travel to or from the area of hostilities in the Middle East via circuitous transit across the Southwest border," part of the notice reportedly stated.