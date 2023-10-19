Democrat Governor Launches Pro-Abortion Advocacy Organization

This week, pro-abortion Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) announced that he would launch a tax-exempt nonprofit organization aimed at expanding access to abortion.

The organization, called Think Big America, will work to expand abortion in states with laws meant to protect the unborn, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“I want to be involved in the ‘23-’24 election cycle in making sure that this issue is at the forefront, and making sure that we win everywhere we can,” Pritzker told the Sun-Times. “This, I think, is a natural evolution for me.”

In 2019, Pritzker launched a group called Think Big Illinois, the outlet noted. This new initiative will focus mostly on abortion. Currently, Pritzker is working to pass Issue 1 in Ohio, which would protect abortion access at all stages and erode parental rights (via the Chicago Sun-Times):

The Democratic governor already sent some of his political staff, including his campaign manager, to Ohio this year to help Democrats defeat Issue 1, which would have made it harder to protect abortion rights in the state. That ballot initiative would have required a supermajority vote to change Ohio’s state constitution, making it harder for an abortion rights referendum to win approval. Pritzker in June contributed $250,000 to the Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom PAC to defeat the measure, marking the second-largest contribution by an individual to the group. Through Think Big America, he will again contribute to support Ohio’s November ballot initiative to codify abortion rights, as well as Nevada’s efforts to secure a ballot question about protecting abortion rights in the state’s constitution. Pritzker also contributed $201,000 to two groups in support of Kansas’ abortion amendment last year; and sent $1 million to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and $20,000 directly to Janet for Justice to support Janet Protasiewicz, the Milwaukee County judge who won her Wisconsin Supreme Court justice seat and flipped control of the court to give liberals a 4-3 majority. The governor said the group’s efforts will vary state by state, but could include petition gathering and providing strategy and dollars for ads and polls. Pritzker’s political staffers, now in the off-season, will be splitting their time between the two organizations.

In 2022, the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, which paved the way for pro-life states to pass legislation protecting the unborn, which Townhall covered.

In Ohio, early voting has begun on Issue 1. In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, GOP Gov. Mike DeWine has urged his constituents to vote “no” on the proposed amendment.

“Everywhere we go, folks tell us they’re confused about Issue 1, so Fran and I have carefully studied it,” Mike DeWine said in the video.

“Issue 1 would allow an abortion at any time during a pregnancy and it would deny parents the right to be involved when their daughter is making the most important decision of her life,” his wife, Fran DeWine, added.

“I know Ohioans are divided on the issue of abortion. But, whether you’re pro-life or pro-choice, Issue 1 is just not right for Ohio,” Mike DeWine continued.

“Issue 1 just goes too far,” Fran DeWine concluded.

Ohio Governor @MikeDeWine and First Lady @FranDeWine reviewed Issue 1 and have a message for all Ohioans:



"Whether you're pro-life or pro-choice, Issue 1 is just not right for Ohio."



"Issue 1 just goes too far." pic.twitter.com/nOY9bD6KiP — Protect Women Ohio (@ProtectWomenOH) October 11, 2023

Townhall reported how a scary amount of Ohio voters claimed that they support the radical amendment. But, Members of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) have spoken out against Ohio’s radical proposed amendment.

"This amendment is so radical it would allow abortion at full-term, when babies can feel pain and survive outside the womb," noted Angela Martin, an OB/GYN near Cincinnati, previously told Townhall. "It also endangers the women it claims to care for by eliminating existing health and safety protections for abortion facilities," she added. "This amendment is not the way to support real, quality care for Ohio women and children."