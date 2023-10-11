Ohio Gov. DeWine: Radical Abortion Amendment 'Goes Too Far'

This week, early voting began in Ohio on a proposed amendment that would enshrine abortion access into state law and erode parents’ rights.

The amendment, known as “Issue 1,” has been at the center of controversy for months.In a newly-released video on Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, and his wife, Fran, urged voters to vote “no” on the radical amendment.

“Everywhere we go, folks tell us they’re confused about Issue 1, so Fran and I have carefully studied it,” Mike DeWine said.

“Issue 1 would allow an abortion at any time during a pregnancy and it would deny parents the right to be involved when their daughter is making the most important decision of her life,” Fran DeWine said.

“I know Ohioans are divided on the issue of abortion. But, whether you’re pro-life or pro-choice, Issue 1 is just not right for Ohio,” Mike DeWine said.

“Issue 1 just goes too far,” Fran DeWine added.

A new ad from the pro-life organization Protect Women Ohio explained that Dr. Martin Haskell, an abortion doctor who performed what is known as “partial-birth abortions,” operates in Ohio. He regularly performs abortions past 24 weeks of pregnancy.

“Issue 1 would give monsters like Haskell the constitutional right to bring back this barbaric practice,” Protect Women Ohio wrote on X.

Townhall reported how a scary amount of Ohio voters claimed that they support the radical amendment. But, Members of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) have spoken out against Ohio’s radical proposed amendment.

"This amendment is so radical it would allow abortion at full-term, when babies can feel pain and survive outside the womb," noted Angela Martin, an OB/GYN near Cincinnati, previously told Townhall. "It also endangers the women it claims to care for by eliminating existing health and safety protections for abortion facilities," she added. "This amendment is not the way to support real, quality care for Ohio women and children."