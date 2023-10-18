Atlanta Doctor Placed on Leave for Pro-Hamas Facebook Post

An Atlanta doctor was placed on leave after sharing a pro-Hamas post on Facebook, where she reportedly applauded the “glory” of the group and said she wished for “no peace on stolen land,” according to a report from the New York Post.

Dr. Abeer N. AbouYabis, who works for Emory Winship Cancer Institute, reportedly shared the post this week.

“I needed to say it LOUD,” she reportedly wrote in the post. “They got walls, we got gliders / Glory to all resistance fighters / Palestine is our demand / No peace for stolen land / Not another nickel, not another dollar / We will pay for Israel slaughter / Not another nickel, not another dime / We will pay for Israel crime.”

Since then, the Post has confirmed that she was placed on leave from her position.

“We condemn such comments in the strongest possible terms and have immediately placed this individual on administrative leave pending an internal investigation,” spokesperson Laura Diamond told The Post.

“As we navigate difficult conversations, our expectation is that all members of the Emory community continue to demonstrate empathy and treat each other with dignity and respect. There is no place in our community for language and behavior based in hatred, that incites violence, and that is counter to the values that unite us as educators and health practitioners,” Diamond added.

