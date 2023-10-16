Judge Slaps Gag Order on Trump in January 6 Case
Watch What Happens to These Hamas Terrorists When the IDF Arrives
Here's Jim Jordan's Pitch to House Republicans As Speaker Vote Approaches
Dems Wonder If They Need to Reevaluate Their Position on Israeli-Hamas War
And the Hosts of the Next GOP Primary Debate Are...
Politico Finally Faces Reality When It Comes to Biden Draining Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Did Biden's Mishandled Classified Documents Have Something to Do With the Family Business?
Newsom Signs Law Giving Some Mexicans In-State Tuition
Honduras at a Crossroads
Yikes! Senate Candidate Allred's MSNBC Op-Ed Issued a Correction Over How the Senate...
Here's Why a Tennessee Democrat Is Running for Office
What Do VA Dems and Hamas-Connected Groups Have in Common? Well...
The Squad's Ongoing Disgrace on Israel and Hamas
Texas Lawmakers Advance Border Bill Allowing State Police to Arrest Illegal Immigrants
Tipsheet

Jewish Student’s Dorm Reportedly Set on Fire

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 16, 2023 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File

A Jewish student at Drexel University in Philadelphia had their dorm room set ablaze last week, according to a report from the New York Post

Reportedly, campus police discovered that decorations on the student’s door were intentionally set on fire. The flames were extinguished by the Philadelphia Fire Department. 

Advertisement

In a letter on Oct. 11, the university’s president, John Fry, mentioned the incident. 

“Unfortunately, we were made aware of a distressing situation that included destruction inside one of our residence halls,” he wrote in the letter. “Thankfully, no one was injured. We are investigating to determine if bias, discrimination, or hate, which we do not tolerate at Drexel, was the motivation behind this incident. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and we will update the community once it has concluded.”

A Drexel spokesperson, Britt Faulstick, later said that it was a Jewish student’s dorm, according to NBC Philadelphia.

The incident came days after Hamas launched its attack on Israel, killing thousands of civilians, including babies and children, and taking hundreds as hostages. At least 29 Americans have died. 

Recommended

We Are Sitting Ducks and Our Leaders Do Not Care Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

In the aftermath of these attacks, college students across the country have expressed support for Hamas, which Townhall has covered. At Harvard University, over 30 student organizations signed a joint statement blaming Israel for the attack.

“We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” the letter read. “The apartheid regime is the only one to blame. Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years.”

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Are Sitting Ducks and Our Leaders Do Not Care Kurt Schlichter
Joe Biden's 60 Minutes Interview Was a Disaster Townhall Video
Watch What Happens to These Hamas Terrorists When the IDF Arrives Matt Vespa
Politico Finally Faces Reality When It Comes to Biden Draining Strategic Petroleum Reserve Spencer Brown
Yikes! Senate Candidate Allred's MSNBC Op-Ed Issued a Correction Over How the Senate Works Rebecca Downs
What Do VA Dems and Hamas-Connected Groups Have in Common? Well... John Hasson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Are Sitting Ducks and Our Leaders Do Not Care Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement