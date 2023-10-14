Wisconsin Democrat Says Women Competing Against ‘Trans’ Athletes Need to ‘Work Harder’

A Democratic state representative in Wisconsin said in remarks this week that women who are competing against biological male “transgender” athletes need to “work harder” to earn awards and opportunities.

Rep. Dave Considine, a Democrat from Baraboo, made the remarks on Thursday as lawmakers passed a bill aimed at protecting women’s sports from men who believe they are women. This type of legislation, which has been enacted in at least 20 other states, would require athletes to play on teams that correspond to their biological sex instead of their “gender identity.”

“My granddaughter, who is playing college sports, I asked her about this when we had this two years ago, and she said, ‘you know what? If a trans woman was competing against me in the sport, then that just means if that person’s better than me, I need to work harder,” Considine claimed, before calling concerned parents “selfish” for not wanting their opportunities stolen from them by men.

That's like someone saying to Rep Considine "if you want to grow hair on that bald, shiny head of yours, then just grow hair." https://t.co/k1dgzIW7rZ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 13, 2023

“Some parents are concerned that their daughter might miss out on a scholarship. They might miss out on playing for this team or that team. Boy, that doesn’t sound like community. That sounds like selfishness. I’m sorry to label it that way, but that sounds like what it is to me. ‘I’m only worried about myself, I’m not worried about building the team and having my school have a powerful team,’” he claimed.

Rep. Dave Considine (D-Baraboo) says if parents are worried about their daughters missing out on scholarships or making a team in college because there are biological boys on their team - then they're just selfish. pic.twitter.com/OLoKQTPngB — MacIver News Service (@NewsMacIver) October 12, 2023

In a Facebook post, Considine claimed: “Excluding trans athletes from participating in sports is not what kids want. Kids want to play together. The issue we are talking about is an adult problem.”

This week, Townhall covered how several men took opportunities away from women in sports and other competitions. At a cycling competition in Chicago, two males who think they are women came in first and second place in a women’s race. Overseas, a man won the Miss Portugal pageant and will go on to be one of two males to compete at Miss Universe. And, social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who is male, was recognized as “Woman of the Year” at an awards ceremony.