'I Don't Give a 'F**k': The Anti-Israel Talking Point That Sent This TV...
Bill Maher Exposes the Left's Idiocy in Supporting Hamas
You Must Have the Means for Self-Defense
Comedians Around the World Detest Political Correctness
Why Will ‘Miss Israel’ Glorify Terror-Sponsor and Hamas/PLO Backer Fidel Castro?
Israel Is Preparing for Ground Operations
The View’s Take On Hamas Terrorists Is Disgraceful
Federal Judge Advances Lawsuit Claiming Biden Admin Knew US Funds Were Aiding Terrorists
Biden Sent Millions of Dollars In Covid Relief Funds to Palestine
George Santos Gets Into Heated Screaming Match With Anti- Israel Activists
UAW Ain’t Nothin’ Compared to Public Sector Unions
I Could’ve Been A Champion
Hamas Never Wanted Peace With Israel
Antisemitism Now Embedded in America’s Education System
Tipsheet

Wisconsin Democrat Says Women Competing Against ‘Trans’ Athletes Need to ‘Work Harder’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 14, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/John Bazemore

A Democratic state representative in Wisconsin said in remarks this week that women who are competing against biological male “transgender” athletes need to “work harder” to earn awards and opportunities. 

Advertisement

Rep. Dave Considine, a Democrat from Baraboo, made the remarks on Thursday as lawmakers passed a bill aimed at protecting women’s sports from men who believe they are women. This type of legislation, which has been enacted in at least 20 other states, would require athletes to play on teams that correspond to their biological sex instead of their “gender identity.” 

“My granddaughter, who is playing college sports, I asked her about this when we had this two years ago, and she said, ‘you know what? If a trans woman was competing against me in the sport, then that just means if that person’s better than me, I need to work harder,” Considine claimed, before calling concerned parents “selfish” for not wanting their opportunities stolen from them by men.

“Some parents are concerned that their daughter might miss out on a scholarship. They might miss out on playing for this team or that team. Boy, that doesn’t sound like community. That sounds like selfishness. I’m sorry to label it that way, but that sounds like what it is to me. ‘I’m only worried about myself, I’m not worried about building the team and having my school have a powerful team,’” he claimed. 

Recommended

'I Don't Give a 'F**k': The Anti-Israel Talking Point That Sent This TV Host Over the Edge Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In a Facebook post, Considine claimed: “Excluding trans athletes from participating in sports is not what kids want. Kids want to play together. The issue we are talking about is an adult problem.”

This week, Townhall covered how several men took opportunities away from women in sports and other competitions. At a cycling competition in Chicago, two males who think they are women came in first and second place in a women’s race. Overseas, a man won the Miss Portugal pageant and will go on to be one of two males to compete at Miss Universe. And, social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who is male, was recognized as “Woman of the Year” at an awards ceremony.

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I Don't Give a 'F**k': The Anti-Israel Talking Point That Sent This TV Host Over the Edge Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Exposes the Left's Idiocy in Supporting Hamas Matt Vespa
Federal Judge Advances Lawsuit Claiming Biden Admin Knew US Funds Were Aiding Terrorists Sarah Arnold
Rashida Tlaib Finally Responds to Reports About Hamas Beheading Babies Matt Vespa
The View’s Take On Hamas Terrorists Is Disgraceful Sarah Arnold
Ben Shapiro Outraged After Hearing Tucker Carlson's Take on Hamas and Israel Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'I Don't Give a 'F**k': The Anti-Israel Talking Point That Sent This TV Host Over the Edge Matt Vespa
Advertisement