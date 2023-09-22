Missouri High School Faces Backlash for Crowning ‘Trans’ Male As Homecoming Queen

A high school in Missouri is facing criticism after it crowned a biological male who believes he is “transgender” as homecoming queen this month.

According to NBC News, Tristan Young, a 17-year-old high school senior at Oak Park High School in Kansas City, was nominated and became homecoming queen. Eight years prior, another transgender student reportedly held the title at the school.

“Being nominated and then becoming queen is so much deeper than just surface level,” Young reportedly wrote on Instagram after “she” was crowned. “I have had a very difficult high school journey, but having the support of my friends, family and Oak Park has helped tremendously, I truly don’t know where I would be without it.”

The school shared a photo of Young on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Riley Gaines, a former NCAA swimmer who competed (and tied) against “transgender” swimmer Will “Lia” Thomas pointed out that this is another attempt from the left to erase women.

“So stunning and brave. Another reminder to all girls that men make the best women. I wonder if a female will win homecoming king or if it’s understood that both of these spots are reserved for males. Who’s to blame here?” Gaines posted on X.

So stunning & brave🤴🏻✨



Another reminder to all girls that men make the best women. I wonder if a female will win homecoming king or if it's understood that both of these spots are reserved for males. Who's to blame here? pic.twitter.com/ZXHU6Wyiiy — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 18, 2023

In a statement to NBC News, North Kansas City Schools said that the students voted for the King and Queen.

“The role of the school and/or district is to honor students’ voice and decision,” Susan Hiland, a spokesperson for the district, said in the statement.

Since last year, Townhall has highlighted all the biological males masquerading as women who’ve been celebrated in sports, beauty pageants, and earned brand deals with makeup and lingerie companies.

This issue was pushed to the forefront due to Thomas, after he competed on the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania after competing on the men’s team for three years.

Predictably, Thomas robbed biological women of opportunities and won races competing against women. At the NCAA championships, Thomas took home a NCAA Division I Title. And, when he tied against Gaines at the NCAA championships, he was permitted to take the trophy home, while Gaines left empty-handed.