Biden Breaks Silence on UAW Strike He Was 'Not Worried About'
Virginia Democrats Squirming Away From Candidate Who Posted Sex Clips on Chaturbate
Dr. Marty Makary Weighs in on the New COVID Vaccines Biden Is Pushing
'Net-Zero' Climate Alliance Put on Notice by Nearly Two Dozen State AGs
AOC's Visit to a Migrant Center in NYC Didn't Go So Well
Why MN Police Departments Are Pulling Their Officers Out of Schools
LA Mayor Karen Bass Is Scared What Border States Might Do Next
There's One Big Problem With Biden's Claim to Have Taught at UPenn
Weingarten Attempts to Do Damage Control After Outrage Over Her Comments About School...
Would Trump Pardon Himself?
Federal Judge Rules That DACA Is Illegal
Just In: New Numbers Shatter Kamala's Bogus 'Progress' Narrative on Border Crisis
Supreme Court Puts Missouri v. Biden on Temporary Hold
Panic Button? More Brutal Polling for Democrats
Tipsheet

Pro-Abortion Organizations to Launch Ballot Initiative in Battleground State

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 15, 2023 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Left-wing organizations and activists are aiming to create a constitutional amendment to protect abortion access in Nevada, according to multiple reports. 

The organizations that are the forefront of the movement include abortion behemoth Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice Nevada and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The groups filed a petition with Nevada’s Secretary of State on Thursday to get a question on the ballot for the proposed amendment.

Advertisement

Now, the pro-abortion supporters will have to garner 103,000 signatures from registered voters by June 26 to get the proposed amendment on the ballot.

“The fallout of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has shown us that we have already suffered one year too long without the guaranteed right to reproductive freedom, and we simply cannot afford to stand by and allow any further encroachment on the fundamental right of Nevadans to determine their own reproductive lives and care,” Lindsey Harmon, executive director for Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada, said in a statement.

Right now, Nevada allows abortion through 24 weeks of pregnancy. This is extreme compared to many states that enacted protections for the unborn after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Many states protected life by passing laws that banned abortion after fetal heartbeat detection.

Recommended

Panic Button? More Brutal Polling for Democrats Guy Benson
Advertisement

“The right of an individual to reproductive freedom shall not be denied, burdened or infringed upon unless justified by a compelling State interest that is achieved by the least restrictive means available,” the new proposal reportedly states.

Pro-abortion supporters are currently implementing a similar approach in other battleground states, like Ohio and Arizona. Ohio’s proposed amendment would enshrine abortion access and access to transgender care in the state’s constitution.

“This extreme anti-life, anti-parent amendment from the ACLU provides no protections for the preborn through all nine months of pregnancy and attacks a parent's right even to know if their child is seeking an abortion or gender surgery,”  Peter Range, the chief executive of Ohio Right to Life, said in a statement.

Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Panic Button? More Brutal Polling for Democrats Guy Benson
Virginia Democrats Squirming Away From Candidate Who Posted Sex Clips on Chaturbate Matt Vespa
AOC's Visit to a Migrant Center in NYC Didn't Go So Well Julio Rosas
Post-Postmodern America Victor Davis Hanson
Former Neil Gorsuch Law Clerk: 'Don't Be Fooled' By These Hunter Biden Indictments Matt Vespa
There's One Big Problem With Biden's Claim to Have Taught at UPenn Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Panic Button? More Brutal Polling for Democrats Guy Benson
Advertisement