After Ohio, Pro-Abortion Activists Set Their Sights on Arizona

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 12, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

On Tuesday, pro-abortion organizations began to urge Arizona voters to create a constitutional right to abortion, a trend occurring in several battleground states in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

According to The Washington Post, the ballot initiative is spearheaded by several major pro-abortion organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona, NARAL Arizona, Affirm Sexual and Reproductive Health, Arizona List, and Healthcare Rising Arizona. Abortions in the state are currently limited to 15 weeks.

Pro-abortion Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs reportedly said that she was “confident that Arizonans will vote for reproductive freedom next November.” The coalition aims to gain more than a half-million signatures to make it to the ballot.

Maria Birnbaum, the Arizona state director for the pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, called the proposed amendment  “repugnant to the values of our state.”

“Arizonans believe in protecting the unborn and serving their mothers,” she added.

This week, Ohio voters struck down Issue 1, a measure that would have raised the threshold for votes needed to change the state’s constitution. If passed, Issue 1 would have required 60 percent of the vote or more to amend the state’s constitution. 

This pivotal vote came ahead of the November, where pro-abortion radicals have put a proposed amendment on the ballot that would enshrine abortion access and access to transgender care in the state’s constitution.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said in a statement that “Ohioans will see the devastating impact of this vote soon enough.” 

As Townhall covered, pro-life groups like Protect Women Ohio have detailed how the amendment could allow for almost unlimited abortion in the state. Townhall also covered how a recent poll claimed that a majority of likely Ohio voters would support this amendment.

“This extreme anti-life, anti-parent amendment from the ACLU provides no protections for the preborn through all nine months of pregnancy and attacks a parent's right even to know if their child is seeking an abortion or gender surgery,”  Peter Range, the chief executive of Ohio Right to Life, said in a statement.

