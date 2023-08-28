Rock Legend Loses Brand Deal for Referring to Transgenderism As a 'Fad'

Rock legend Alice Cooper, 75, lost his deal with a cosmetics company after he stated that he believes that transgenderism is a “fad.”

According to the New York Post, Cooper signed a brand partnership deal with Vampyre Cosmetics, which sells spooky-themed makeup, less than two weeks ago. During an interview with the site Stereogum, Cooper said that he opposes transitioning children and pointed out that men who masquerade as women can use women’s restrooms and put them in danger.

“I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that. I find it wrong when you’ve got a six-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, “Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be,” Cooper said in the interview.

Cooper added that the LGBTQ+ agenda has “gone now to the point of absurdity” and blasted the term “birthing person,” which is now being used instead of “mother.”

“It’s getting to the point now where it’s laughable. If anybody was trying to make a point on this thing, they turned it into a huge comedy. I don’t know one person that agrees with the woke thing. I don’t know one person,” Cooper added. “So I say let somebody at least become sexually aware of who they are before they start thinking about if they’re a boy or a girl. A lot of times, I look at it this way, the logical way: If you have these genitals, you’re a boy. If you have those genitals, you’re a girl. There’s a difference between “I am a male who is a female, or I’m a female that’s a male” and wanting to be a female. You were born a male. Okay, so that’s a fact. You have these things here.”

Later in the interview, Cooper said that “somebody can really take advantage of [being transgender].”

“Well, I can see somebody really taking advantage of this, though. A guy can walk into a woman’s bathroom at any time and just say, “I just feel like I’m a woman today” and have the time of his life in there, and he’s not in the least bit… He’s just taking advantage of that situation. Well, that’s going to happen. Somebody’s going to get raped, and the guy’s going to say, “Well, I felt like a girl that day, and then I felt like a guy.” Where do you draw this line?” he explained.

Shortly after the interview was published, Vampyre Cosmetics cut all ties with Cooper.

“In light of recent statements by Alice Cooper we will no longer be doing a makeup collaboration,” the company wrote on Instagram. “We stand with all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and believe everyone should have access to healthcare. All pre-order sales will be refunded.”

Townhall has covered how schools across the country have been exposed for attempting to transition kids behind their parents backs, including one school district that offered assistance to help kids obtain life-altering, irreversible transgender surgeries and treatments.

Additionally, stories like Riley Gaines’ and Paula Scanlan’s have amplified the issue of “transgender” biological males who identify as women using women’s facilities. Both Gaines and Scanlan competed with Will “Lia” Thomas in college swimming last year.

As Townhall reported, Scanlan said in an interview that she was forced to share a locker room with Thomas.

“It [the locker room] was uncomfortable. I did notice a few girls – there’s a few bathroom stalls in the bathroom – and I did notice some girls changing in the bathroom stalls for practice, which I’ve never really seen that before,” Scanlan said. “For me personally, the biggest thing was, when you’re changing, there’s all these people talking in the background, all these women’s voices, and then all of a sudden you hear a man’s voice. I’d always kind of jump a little bit [hearing Thomas’ voice].”