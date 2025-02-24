Are CIA Officers Plotting Treason in Response to DOGE?

Elon Musk and his DOGE team aren't slowing down efforts to rid the federal government of waste, fraud, abuse and redundancies. But their actions are forcing the deep state into a corner and they appear to be plotting to strike back.

According to a report from CNN, CIA agents opposed to Trump and the goals of DOGE are planning to commit treason should certain actions be taken at the agency.

"Across the river in Washington, a senior career Treasury Department official delivered a memo warning Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that granting a 25-year-old computer engineer with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency access to the government’s ultra-sensitive payments system risked exposing highly classified CIA payments that flow through it," the report states.

"And on the CIA’s 7th floor — home to top leadership — some officers are also quietly discussing how mass firings and the buyouts already offered to staff risk creating a group of disgruntled former employees who might be motivated to take what they know to a foreign intelligence service," it continues.

Last week President Trump urged Musk to get more aggressive with his mission, prompting an email to all federal employees to explain their accomplishments over the past week.

"ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE. REMEMBER, WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE, BUT ULTIMATELY, TO MAKE GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAGA!" Trump posted on Truth Social.