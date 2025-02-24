The Biden Administration Turned the EPA Into a Leftist Slush Fund
Total Depravity: Wait, That's What Intelligence Officers Were Talking About on Government...
VIP
Great Vibes at CPAC 2025
Federal Workers File Lawsuit Over Elon Musk's Email Asking Them to List Their...
Leftist Group Plans National 'Economic Blackout' to Protest Companies That are Ditching DE...
Here's Why Israeli Tanks Are Rolling Into the West Bank for the First...
Jane Fonda Shows She Doesn't Know What 'Woke' Means
Trump Celebrates Apple's Latest Announcement
VIP
The Left Gets Crushed in Germany's Elections, But Will It Matter?
Biden-Appointed Judge Blocks DOGE From Accessing Records From These Agencies
Tom Homan: 'I'm Coming to Boston and I'm Bringing Hell With Me'
A Colorado School Helped a Teacher Groom a Student and Separate Her From...
VIP
There's Another Poll Showing High Approval Ratings for Donald Trump
Democratic Rep. Endorses Cuomo for Mayor, Speaks to Possibility of Gubernatorial Run
Tipsheet

Are CIA Officers Plotting Treason in Response to DOGE?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 24, 2025 12:00 PM
Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP, File

Elon Musk and his DOGE team aren't slowing down efforts to rid the federal government of waste, fraud, abuse and redundancies. But their actions are forcing the deep state into a corner and they appear to be plotting to strike back. 

Advertisement

According to a report from CNN, CIA agents opposed to Trump and the goals of DOGE are planning to commit treason should certain actions be taken at the agency. 

"Across the river in Washington, a senior career Treasury Department official delivered a memo warning Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that granting a 25-year-old computer engineer with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency access to the government’s ultra-sensitive payments system risked exposing highly classified CIA payments that flow through it," the report states. 

"And on the CIA’s 7th floor — home to top leadership — some officers are also quietly discussing how mass firings and the buyouts already offered to staff risk creating a group of disgruntled former employees who might be motivated to take what they know to a foreign intelligence service," it continues. 

Last week President Trump urged Musk to get more aggressive with his mission, prompting an email to all federal employees to explain their accomplishments over the past week. 

Recommended

Tom Homan: 'I'm Coming to Boston and I'm Bringing Hell With Me' Mia Cathell
Advertisement

"ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE. REMEMBER, WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE, BUT ULTIMATELY, TO MAKE GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAGA!" Trump posted on Truth Social. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tom Homan: 'I'm Coming to Boston and I'm Bringing Hell With Me' Mia Cathell
A Colorado School Helped a Teacher Groom a Student and Separate Her From Her Parents Madeline Leesman
The USAID Nightmare Continues Mia Cathell
Did You Notice What Was Missing When Macron Arrived at the White House? Katie Pavlich
Federal Workers File Lawsuit Over Elon Musk's Email Asking Them to List Their Accomplishments Jeff Charles
Here's Why Israeli Tanks Are Rolling Into the West Bank for the First Time in 20 Years Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tom Homan: 'I'm Coming to Boston and I'm Bringing Hell With Me' Mia Cathell
Advertisement