‘Trans’ Rapist Complains of ‘Transphobic' Abuse in Men’s Prison

A male prisoner in the United Kingdom who identifies as “transgender” and was convicted of raping two women sent a letter to reporters claiming that he’s been the target of “transphobic abuse” and a “hate crime” in a men’s prison.

Adam Graham, who goes by “Isla Bryson,” 31, was convicted of raping two women in 2016 and 2019 before deciding to transition to live as a woman. Townhall covered how Bryson was sent to a women’s prison earlier this year while he awaited his sentence, which sparked massive backlash. As a result, Scotland’s former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, announced that Bryson would be removed from the women’s prison and sent to a men’s prison.

“Critics argued vulnerable women prisoners, many of whom were victims of male violence, were being placed at risk,” BBC reported at the time.

SCOTLAND: A transgender double rapist has filed hate crime charges from prison against a man he alleges was "transphobic" to him.



Isla Bryson violently raped two women but was called "vulnerable" during court proceedings due to his gender identity.https://t.co/FvbbIInrOl — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) July 2, 2023

In letters sent from the prison to the Sunday Mail, Bryson reportedly said: "They are breaking the human rights laws. I'm not doing too good because of abuse from the staff members, all because I am transgender, and other prisoners too.”

"This jail is full of transphobic people. The police are involved because of the abuse to do with my gender. People won't stop being transphobic."

According to Sky News, police confirmed that a 24-year-old man was charged in connection with alleged threatening and abusive behavior. A police spokesperson told the outlet that on June 8, they received a report of a “hate crime” at the prison.

Bryson's estranged wife, Shonna Graham, 31, told Daily Mail earlier this year that Bryson was "bulls***ing" officials about being transgender to get "an easier life in prison."