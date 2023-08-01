DeSantis Issues Kamala Harris a Challenge
Tipsheet

GOP Governors to Deploy More National Guard Troops to the Southern Border

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 01, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Christian Chavez

This week, many Republican governors announced they would send National Guardsmen and law enforcement personnel to the U.S.-Mexico border to assist with the ongoing border crisis.

The states that will send help to the southern border include Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa, Virginia, Florida, Idaho, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

“Biden's border crisis has made every state a border state,” GOP Gov. Greg Abbott said on Twitter. “Proud to have the support of fellow Governors as Texas continues to step up.”

"As Governor, the decision to deploy members of the National Guard is not one I take lightly and, as the parent of a deployed soldier, I am acutely aware of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of our National Guard and their families during deployment. However, I believe it is in the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation to take decisive action to address the federal government's utter failure to secure our southern border," GOP Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement

"Republican governors continue to step up to the plate when President Biden refuses to lead; and by deploying our brave National Guard Troops, we're sending a strong message that we remain dedicated to defending our borders and upholding law and order in our nation,” he added. 

In a joint statement, the governors said that “President Biden has abandoned his constitutional responsibility to secure the border and continues to fail to prevent millions of migrants from illegally crossing into our country.”

“The illegal flow of criminals, drugs, and contraband moving across our border create an untenable situation for all states,” the statement continued. “In response, Republican governors are providing support where Biden failed. The personnel and resources from our states will enhance Governor Abbott’s Operation Lone Star security mission to deter and repel unlawful border crossings along the southern border.”

In total, 1,305 National Guardsmen and 231 law enforcement personnel will go to the border from the states. 

In May, Abbott urged the nation’s governors to send help to the southern border in the wake of the Biden administration ending Title 42.

“The flood of illegal border activity invited by the Biden Administration flows directly across the southern border into Texas communities, but this crisis does not stop in our state,” Abbott’s letter to the governors said. “In the federal government’s absence, we, as Governors, must band together to combat President Biden’s ongoing border crisis and ensure the safety and security that all Americans deserve.”

