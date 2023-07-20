The Pentagon's Abortion Tourism Is Even Worse Than Previously Disclosed
Tipsheet

California Extends Its State-Funded Travel Ban Over Several States' ‘Anti-LGBTQ+’ Laws

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 20, 2023 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

California has expanded its state-funded travel ban to three more states over the fact that they enacted legislation to protect women’s and girls’ sports from transgender athletes and protect children from experimental, irreversible gender reassignment treatments and surgeries.

California’s Democrat Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday that the government will restrict state-funded travel to Missouri, Nebraska, and Wyoming over this kind of “anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, according to a press release from Bonta’s office. 

“Many of these laws specifically target and marginalize transgender youth by preventing them from participating in sports in accordance with their gender identity, as well as restricting access to critical gender-affirming healthcare services,” the press release stated.

"These new laws enacted by Missouri, Nebraska, and Wyoming aren’t just discriminatory, they constitute a clear case of government overreach — and it's an alarming trend we're witnessing across the country,” Bonta said.

“By preventing transgender individuals from participating in sports aligned with their gender identity, or by denying them access to critical healthcare, these legislative actions directly contradict the values of inclusivity and diversity. These laws pose significant risks for deepening the stigmatization and alienation of LGBTQ+ youth who are already subject to pervasive discrimination, bullying, and hate crimes. In the face of such a gross misuse of public resources, California firmly denounces these laws,” he added. 

On Twitter, Bonta called the legislation “discriminatory” and “government overreach.”

The phrase “gender-affirming care” is generally used by LGBT+ advocates to describe care like puberty blockers, hormone therapy treatments and sex reassignment surgery. Many states have passed laws protecting children from this kind of care. Minors who have undergone these procedures have lived to regret it once they got older, Townhall has reported

In addition, a Gallup poll published last month found that a majority of Americans (55 percent) said that changing one’s gender was “morally wrong.” In 2021, this figure was 51 percent. 

