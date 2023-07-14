You Know Gavin Newsom Is Running for President
A Catholic University Is Offering a Course in ‘Transgender’ Medicine

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 14, 2023 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Loyola University, a Chicago-based Catholic school, is offering students a course in “transgender” medicine, including the treatment of “trans children,” according to a report from Catholic News Agency

The two-week course is listed under “Family Medicine” on the school’s website. In the course description, it states that students will have the opportunity to shadow in gender clinics (via the Office of Registration and Records at Loyola University Chicago): 

The goal of this elective is to teach students the evidence-based treatment of LGBTQ+ patients in medicine. Over the two-week rotation, students will read and discuss various topics that come up in LGBTQ+ care. The topics may include, but are not limited to, the following: health disparities, mental health, initiation and maintenance of PrEP, initiation and maintenance of hormones for transgender patients, transgender children/adolescents healthcare, and gender confirmation surgery. Students will try to shadow in clinics where the majority of patients identify as LGBTQ+ (variable on provider availabilities). By the end of the rotation, students should be able to comfortably discuss the pros and cons of various treatments and approaches to LGBTQ+ health with patients and with colleagues.

Dr. Michelle Cretrella, a pediatrician spokesperson for the Catholic Medical Association, told CNA that “‘sexual orientation’ and ‘gender identity’ are social constructs being leveraged for political purposes.”

“The history of world cultures and decades of studies demonstrate that embracing sexual lifestyles other than a faithful loving marriage between one man and one woman leads to suffering, disease, and death for both individuals and civilizations,” she continued, adding that “faith and reason; science and traditional Catholic teaching are complementary when it comes to personhood and health.”

“Loyola is sacrificing bodies and souls on the altar of political correctness,” Cretrella concluded. 

“Gender-affirming” health care, which is experimental and, in some cases, irreversible, includes hormone therapy treatments, puberty blockers, and sex reassignment surgery. There are cases of minors undergoing these procedures and living to regret it once they become adults. 

“Loyola medical school has a responsibility to train students how to care for all patients no matter what their sexual orientation or psychological problems," Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, chairmen of the organization Do No Harm, told Townhall. "But the idea that they should teach gender ideology goes far beyond either their responsibility or their scientific domain. In the face of scientific evidence that gender affirming surgery is likely unethical, and certainly experimental as is many other aspects of the gender, transformation regime, Loyola should halt this activity.”

Last month, a Gallup poll found that a majority of Americans (55 percent) said that changing one’s gender was “morally wrong.” In 2021, this figure was 51 percent. 

“Sixty percent of 18- to 29-year-olds say changing one’s gender is morally acceptable. Among those aged 30 to 49, 48% say it is morally acceptable and 50% say morally wrong. But among Americans aged 50 and older, less than one-third of Americans, 32%, believe it is OK morally for a person to change their gender,” the write-up explained. “Older Americans are less likely now than in 2021 (39%) to believe changing one’s gender is morally acceptable. Americans under age 50 have similar views to 2021.” 


