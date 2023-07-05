White House Doubles Down on Social Media Censorship
AZ Attorneys Urge Katie Hobbs to Rescind Order Limiting Prosecution of Abortion-Related Cases

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 05, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool

Attorneys from 12 of Arizona’s counties asked pro-abortion Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs to rescind an executive order that limits the prosecution of cases related to abortion, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The executive order would give Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, the power to handle any abortion-related prosecution.

“The governor’s office should not interfere with the discretion of prosecutors in fulfilling their duties as elected officials,” the attorneys’ letter to Hobbs reportedly said. “Whether this was the intended purpose, the result is an unnecessary and unjustified impingement on the duties and obligations of elected county attorneys in Arizona.”

Christian Slater, a spokesperson for Hobbs, said in a statement that she would not rescind the order. 

“Governor Hobbs will never stop fighting for reproductive freedoms in Arizona,” Slater’s statement said. “She will continue to use her lawful executive authority to put sanity over chaos and protect everyday Arizonans from extremists who are threatening to prosecute women and doctors over reproductive healthcare.”

Last month, Hobbs signed the order protecting anyone involved in obtaining an abortion from prosecution. AP noted that the order bans local prosecutors from bringing abortion-related charges and banning agencies from assisting in investigations relating to abortion without a court order. And, the state will not honor extradition requests for people wanted for assisting with providing or seeking an abortion.

“I will not allow extreme and out of touch politicians to get in the way of the fundamental right Arizonans have to make decisions about their own bodies and futures,” Hobbs said in  a statement about the order. “I will continue to fight to expand access to safe and legal abortion in any way that I can.”

Shortly after, on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade, Hobbs said she’d “do everything in my power” to uphold access to abortion.


