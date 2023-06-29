‘Nonbinary’ Student Accepted Into Sorority Booted Out By National Headquarters

A male student at St. Lawrence University who identifies as “nonbinary” was accepted into a sorority and later kicked out by its national headquarters, according to a report from the New York Post.

The student, Fabián “Fa” Guzmán, 22, joined the Chi Omega sorority in fall 2022. At the beginning of June, the national office informed him that his membership was being revoked with no option to appeal the decision.

“The selection criteria in the policy on membership includes ‘females and individuals identifying as women,’ which, by the chapter’s own understanding and your indication through the process, it is clear you did not meet the criteria at the time of joining,” Guzmán claimed the national office told him. Reportedly, Guzmán was approved by the school to participate in rush as a “nonbinary” person.

Nonbinary honor student welcomed into university’s sorority, then kicked out by national HQ https://t.co/Cs5Km9UkKW pic.twitter.com/JTdw0RC62F — New York Post (@nypost) June 29, 2023

“Chi Omega’s reactionary void of my membership was blatant transphobia and bigotry,” Guzmán told the outlet.

In a series of videos posted on Instagram, Guzmán said he was “very active” in the sorority and that he’s “heartbroken” his membership was voided.

“About a month ago, I got notification that technically my membership was never allowed and that I technically should have never been part of Chi Omega since the beginning,” he said, claiming that his chapter was in contact with its national office throughout his recruitment process.

“It is just really hard, because I’ve given my heart and soul to the sorority,” Guzmán said. “People like me, nonbinary people and trans people, deserve to be part of an organization where they feel they belong, regardless of [where] society puts them.”

Last month, Townhall covered how a group of sorority women are suing their university for admitting a biological male “transgender” member. In an interview with Megyn Kelly, the women said that they live in "constant fear” of him in their home. Townhall previously reported that the lawsuit noted that the “transgender” member, Artemis Langford, called “Terry Smith” in the complaint, has acted inappropriately and displayed “disturbing behavior” around the members of the sorority on several occasions, including watching members in the house while “visibly aroused.”

“It’s a weird, gut-wrenching feeling that every time I leave my room there’s a possibility that I’ll walk past him in the hall,” one of the sorority sisters, Hannah, told Kelly. “It’s never a pleasant encounter. And that’s the scary part. It’s a weird feeling just to know that I could run into him anytime – full access to the [sorority] house. It goes to show like, we need women’s spaces for that reason. Our house is our home…you go home at the end of the day to feel comfortable and relaxed in your own skin. And you can’t do that knowing that this individual has full access to your house.”

Kelly said that she thinks Langford is a “guy who is just getting off on living with these beautiful women.”

“I have no compassion for him,” she added.