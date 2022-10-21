Sorority ‘Makes History’ By Accepting Biological Male Transgender Student

The University of Wyoming’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority became the first in the school’s history to accept a biological male into its “sisterhood.”

Artemis Langford, a biological male “transgender” student who identifies as female, was accepted into the sorority and will participate in “all activities,” according to Colorado Springs Gazette.

“I feel so glad to be in a place that I think not only shares my values, but to be in a sisterhood of awesome women that want to make history,” Langford told the school’s newspaper Branding Iron. “They want to break the glass ceiling, trailblazing you know, and I certainly feel that as their first trans member, at least in the chapter in Wyoming history.”

Langford added that all people should “be welcomed and not afraid that they’ll be rejected” from Greek life based on their gender identity.

Reportedly, the national KKG guidance states that “Kappa Kappa Gamma is a single-gender organization comprised of women and individuals who identify as women whose governing documents do not discriminate in membership selection except by requiring good scholarship and ethical character.”

Langford still had to be accepted into the sorority by a majority vote, Branding Iron noted.

"There does come a price to being a first, and it comes with people in our current political situation that are detractors that do not want that," Langford told the school paper. "But to those detractors, I say that I understand where you’re coming from, but at the end of the day, I wish that they would see me as who I am."

In August, Matt covered how the all sororities at the University of Alabama rejected a biological male transgender pledge. According to Bama’s website, the school has 24 registered sororities.

“It is extremely upsetting and I’m sad because I wanted to be part of a sisterhood and more than that, a community,” the transgender pledge, Grant Sikes, reportedly said before being cut from the final round.

In a follow-up report, Matt noted that Sikes came out as “nonbinary” and “rejects” the transgender label.

“I am not transgender, all of the media and news and press on this has labeled me as transgender, but this is not correct,” Sikes reportedly said in a TikTok video... “I am not transgender.”

“I’m just non-binary ... I just live my life as Grant. I don’t really like labels. I think people are so quick to literally slap a label on everything,” Sikes continued, adding that fraternities are “not my scene” and “not relatable.”

“I definitely relate to girls, I’m comfortable and so much more social, [sororities are] just my scene versus a fraternity,” Sikes said.

This year, the Biden administration released proposed changes to Title IX, the federal civil rights law enacted in 1972 that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or education program that receives federal funding. The changes would allow “sex” to encompass “gender identity,” which Townhall has covered.

The Heritage Foundation outlined how this rewriting of the law sacrifices the safety, privacy and equality of girls because it would be required to open its bathrooms, locker rooms, housing accommodations and other sex-based separated education programs to someone who is biologically the opposite sex.

"It would be a travesty to try to redefine the word 'sex' for Title IX purposes, to include the nebulous, vague, and incoherent concept of gender identity,” Women’s Declaration International U.S. Chapter President Kara Dansky told Townhall.

"There's a bill pending in the Senate right now, called the 'Equality Act,' which would be a disaster for women and girls because it would redefine sex to include gender identity throughout federal civil rights law," she added.