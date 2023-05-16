Sorority Sisters Say They Live in ‘Constant Fear’ of Trans Member

A group of sorority women who are suing their university for admitting a biological male “transgender” member say that they live in "constant fear” of him in their home.

The seven women in the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University of Wyoming filed a lawsuit against the school for admitting Artemis Langford, a 6-foot-2, 260-pound biological male who joined in September 2022, according to the New York Post.

Townhall previously reported that the lawsuit noted that Langford, called “Terry Smith” in the complaint, has acted inappropriately and displayed “disturbing behavior” around the members of the sorority on several occasions (via Outkick):

“Mr. Smith has, while watching members enter the sorority house, had an erection visible through his leggings,” the suit claims. “Other times, he has had a pillow in his lap.” It also says that Langford “repeatedly questioned the women about what vaginas look like, breast cup size, whether women were considering breast reductions and birth control.” In another incident, Langford was allegedly asked to leave a sorority slumber party. They did not comply, saying they’d leave “after you fall asleep.” The lawsuit also claims that the typically anonymous voting process the sorority uses was abandoned for Langford’s admittance. In its place was an online poll that required users to sign in. It’s alleged that the women were told they could only vote “no” on Langford if they could give a specific reason. “If members had not met Mr. Smith, then a ‘no’ vote was evidence that the member was a bigot.”

In addition, Reduxx reported that Langford is still attracted to women and has online dating profiles aimed at meeting women.

The biological man living in a Sorority House was a danger to the women & exposed his penis, a lawsuit against the University of Wyoming states:



The man was “sexually interested in women,” the lawsuit alleges, adding that he had a profile on Tinder “through which he seeks to… pic.twitter.com/EyDj7FtJAJ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 30, 2023

In an interview with Megyn Kelly on Monday, the seven sorority members behind the lawsuit spoke out about Langford being admitted to the organization.

“I cannot imagine what it was like for you gals, Hannah, in there, dealing with this obvious man but also one who is clearly getting aroused by just being around you,” Kelly said, pointing out that Langford has, on multiple occasions, watched girls change their clothes and exercise.

Megyn Kelly spoke with the brave women filing a lawsuit against their own sorority for admitting a male on the basis of his "gender identity."



Artemis Langford, who @ReduxxMag revealed as a 6'2" man named Dallin, has been watching the young women undress with a visible erection.… https://t.co/uhoBXfMRXN pic.twitter.com/6faiAwkEYT — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) May 16, 2023

“It’s a weird, gut-wrenching feeling that every time I leave my room there’s a possibility that I’ll walk past him in the hall,” one of the sorority sisters, Hannah, told Kelly. “It’s never a pleasant encounter. And that’s the scary part. It’s a weird feeling just to know that I could run into him anytime – full access to the [sorority] house. It goes to show like, we need women’s spaces for that reason. Our house is our home…you go home at the end of the day to feel comfortable and relaxed in your own skin. And you can’t do that knowing that this individual has full access to your house.”

Another sorority sister, who did not say her name, chimed in.

“It’s also really uncomfortable just because some of the girls in the house, I know they’ve been sexually assaulted or sexually harassed. So, some girls live in constant fear in their home,” she said. “Men are never allowed on the second floor of our house except for move-in and move-out to help us lift heavy things upstairs.”

Kelly asked if Langford will be moving into the house next school year.

“This individual has gotten preferential treatment, every turn of the way, and we’ve seen that with the living situation. And unfortunately, that individual still comes to the house, still engages in dinners, still sits in the chair and watches the girls. All of the things that are not appropriate in light of what’s occurring here,” a member said.

“We’re definitely dwindling,” another member said. “We’ve lost quite a few members through this process. Especially new members who hadn’t been initiated yet that were part of the pledge class….I almost resigned.”

“I refuse to allow subverting my rights as a woman to cater towards the comfort of a man. I will not let him take these opportunities away from me,” she added.

Kelly said that she thinks Langford is a “guy who is just getting off on living with these beautiful women.”

“I have no compassion for him,” she added.