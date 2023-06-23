Democrats Propose Legislation Requiring Gun Locks With Firearm Purchases

Late last week, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and several other Democrats proposed legislation that would require firearms dealers to provide a gun lock with every firearm sold in the country.

The legislation, called the “Safe Storage Saves Lives Act,” would make a “requirement that a gun seller have a compatible gun lock available for every firearm offered for sale.” Failing to do so would be illegal, and those in violation would face a “penalty of not more than $1,000.”

On Twitter, Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-FL), one of the cosponsors of the bill, said the 4.6 million children live in homes with loaded, unlocked guns.

“It’s time to save lives and prevent accidental shootings, deaths, and suicides.”

I’m joining @RepRashida in introducing the #SafeStorageSavesLives Act, which would require a gun lock with every gun sold in the US.



4.6M kids live in a home with a LOADED and UNLOCKED firearm. It's time to save lives and prevent accidental shootings, deaths, and suicides. https://t.co/RkSbkLqs5S — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) June 16, 2023

“It’s horrifying that 4.6 million children in our country live in homes with a loaded and unlocked firearm,” Tlaib said in a press release. “Tragically, in Southeast Michigan, we have witnessed the deadly consequences of children having easy access to firearms in their homes. Safe storage is key to protecting our children from gun violence. The Safe Storage Saves Lives Act will require a gun lock with every gun sold in the United States. We must move with the urgency this moment demands and pass commonsense gun safety legislation that will save lives.”

In a statement to Fox News, the National Rifle Association said that “Rep. Tlaib isn’t educated on this topic.”

"Firearm manufacturers already provide a lock with every gun that is sold, and anyone looking for additional gun locks can get them free through Project Childsafe, an industry program that provides free gun locks to anyone who wants one,” the organization added.

According to its website, Project Childsafe offers free safety kits, including cable-style gun locks and safety instructions for firearms. The safety kits are available at many police departments.

William Kucyk, a gun store owner and attorney, told Fox2 Detroit that he is questioning the impact of the legislation because similar policies are already in place in his state, but the types of shootings it aims to prevent still occur.

"Here in Michigan for dealers such as myself if we sell a gun to anybody we have to provide a lock," he said. "Nonetheless, we're still having these instances."