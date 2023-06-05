FAA Greenlights Plan to Allow Illegal Immigrants to Be Housed at JFK Airport

This week, the Federal Aviation Administration signed off on plans to open an emergency relief shelter for illegal immigrants in an old postal warehouse at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

According to the New York Post, the FAA signed off on the Port Authority plans to open the shelter after local and state officials searched the city and surrounding areas for new places to house illegal immigrants coming from the southern border. According to the outlet, the area has seen more than 70,000 people arrive from South and Central America.

“The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey asked if an old postal warehouse near JFK Airport could be used for non-aviation purposes,” the FAA said in a statement. “The FAA found that the Port Authority had adequate security and safety plans in place.”

The Port Authority also confirmed the use of the airport building as a shelter for illegal immigrants in a statement.

“The Port Authority and the city made progress this weekend on a plan to use Building 197 at JFK as a short-term shelter for asylum seekers, which everyone is working to finalize as soon as possible,” a Port Authority spokesperson reportedly said. “In the meantime, we will continue to work collaboratively with the city and the state on this project.”

ABC7 New York reported last week that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) was waiting for federal approval to house migrants at the airport. City officials in New York told the outlet that “only a small fraction of migrants have actually filed for asylum.”

And this week, reports indicated that Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to house migrants in “private residences” to handle the influx. It was announced recently that 50 houses of worship in the city would begin housing illegal immigrants to help deal with the issue.

“As we continue to tackle this humanitarian crisis, I’m proud that through this new partnership with New York Disaster Interfaith Services, New York City’s faith community will be able to provide shelter to asylum seekers in need at houses of worship throughout the five boroughs,” Adams said. “Not only will this increase the space we have by nearly 1,000 beds, but it will also connect asylum seekers with local communities.”

According to the Post, Adams added that it’s his “vision to take the next step to this faith-based locales and then move to a private residence.”

