What the Durham Report Teaches Us About Election Denial
When Left-Wingers in Portland Reject It, You Know It Was a Very Bad...
Is the Biden Admin Failing to Remove Illegal Aliens on Terror Watch Lists?
Wait, That's How Many Clinton Probes the FBI Quashed Ahead of the 2016...
Sure Sounds Like Biden Has Changed His Mind on F-16s for Ukraine
'Catastrophic': New Probe Launched Into Pentagon's Chain of Command During Afghanistan Wit...
The Unsung Heroes of Texas: A Salute to Our Law Enforcement During Police...
Zelenskyy Presented a 'Blasphemous' Gift to Pope Francis at Meeting
That's the Power of Love
Trump PAC Caught Peddling More Debunked Talking Points in Ron 'DeSalesTax' Ad
House Republican Negotiator: We've 'Pressed Pause' on Debt Ceiling Talks
How Far Will Joe Manchin Go Against the Biden Administration? And Will It...
Republican Sen. Tim Scott Files to Run for President in 2024
Witness to Jordan Neely’s Chokehold Death Tells Her Side of the Story
Tipsheet

Haley Welcomes DeSantis to the 2024 Race: 'We've Been Waiting'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 19, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Former ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to the 2024 presidential race after reports indicated that he would announce his candidacy next week. 

In an exclusive on-camera interview with The Hill, Haley said “I’m glad that he’s [DeSantis] going to be out there, because I want the American people to see who they’re choosing from.”

“Welcome to the race. We’ve been waiting,” she said. 

In February, Haley announced that she would run for the White House in 2024, which Townhall covered

In her campaign announcement video, Haley said: “I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants — not black, not white. I was different,” she says. “My mom would always say your job is not to focus on the differences but the similarities. My parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America.”

Haley argued it's time for a “new generation of leadership” to focus on fiscal responsibility, border security, and pride in America.

Leah covered this week that multiple reports claimed that DeSantis will formally jump into the presidential race next week. So far, those running include Haley, former President Donald Trump, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, radio host Larry Elder, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, and incumbent President Joe Biden. 

Recommended

Wait, That's How Many Clinton Probes the FBI Quashed Ahead of the 2016 Election? Matt Vespa

In an interview last month, Haley said that it is unlikely that Biden would make it through a second term as president. 

“I think that we can all be very clear and say with matter of fact, that if you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President [Kamala] Harris,” Haley said in the interview. “Because the idea that he [Biden] would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.” 


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, That's How Many Clinton Probes the FBI Quashed Ahead of the 2016 Election? Matt Vespa
Anheuser-Busch Now Has Another Problem to Deal With Leah Barkoukis
Witness to Jordan Neely’s Chokehold Death Tells Her Side of the Story Madeline Leesman
When Left-Wingers in Portland Reject It, You Know It Was a Very Bad Idea Matt Vespa
DeSantis’s Office Sets the Record Straight on Disney’s Development Decision in Florida Leah Barkoukis
Not a Terrorist? The Biden Team Killed the Wrong Person Again Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Wait, That's How Many Clinton Probes the FBI Quashed Ahead of the 2016 Election? Matt Vespa