Haley Welcomes DeSantis to the 2024 Race: 'We've Been Waiting'

Former ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to the 2024 presidential race after reports indicated that he would announce his candidacy next week.

In an exclusive on-camera interview with The Hill, Haley said “I’m glad that he’s [DeSantis] going to be out there, because I want the American people to see who they’re choosing from.”

“Welcome to the race. We’ve been waiting,” she said.

In February, Haley announced that she would run for the White House in 2024, which Townhall covered.

In her campaign announcement video, Haley said: “I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants — not black, not white. I was different,” she says. “My mom would always say your job is not to focus on the differences but the similarities. My parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America.”

Haley argued it's time for a “new generation of leadership” to focus on fiscal responsibility, border security, and pride in America.

Leah covered this week that multiple reports claimed that DeSantis will formally jump into the presidential race next week. So far, those running include Haley, former President Donald Trump, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, radio host Larry Elder, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, and incumbent President Joe Biden.

In an interview last month, Haley said that it is unlikely that Biden would make it through a second term as president.

“I think that we can all be very clear and say with matter of fact, that if you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President [Kamala] Harris,” Haley said in the interview. “Because the idea that he [Biden] would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.”

