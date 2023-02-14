Haley Makes Big Political Announcement

Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the UN, made her presidential ambitions official Tuesday morning, announcing she is seeking the GOP nomination.

In a three and a half minute video, Haley began by focusing on her upbringing in a racially segregated town.

“I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants — not black, not white. I was different,” she says. “My mom would always say your job is not to focus on the differences but the similarities. My parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America.”

She continues: “Some look at our past as evidence that America’s founding principles are bad. They say the promise of freedom is just made up. Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Haley argues it's time for a “new generation of leadership” to focus on fiscal responsibility, border security, and strengthening pride in the country.

“The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history,” she says. “China and Russia are on the march. They all think we can be bullied. Kicked around. You should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”

By entering the race, Haley is the first Republican to take on former President Trump for the nomination.

The former South Carolina governor will formally launch her campaign in a speech scheduled in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday.