Here's When DeSantis Will Reportedly Enter Presidential Race

While signs have been pointing to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis jumping into the 2024 presidential race for months, including recently severing his connection to his state political committee, the conservative firebrand will formally jump in the race next week, according to multiple reports.

The “decision to file formal paperwork with the Federal Election Commission declaring his candidacy, corresponding with the donor meeting in Miami on May 25, begins a new phase in his quest for the GOP nomination and puts him in direct competition with former President Donald Trump and a handful of other candidates,” reports The Wall Street Journal.

“Following the briefing, the fun begins!” reads an invitation to donors, according to Bloomberg News. “All guests are encouraged to stay and work with the Team through the night of the 25th..."

A formal event kicking off his campaign would follow, with Reuters reporting it will take place the week of May 29.

According to an average of national polls compiled by RealClearPolitics, former President Donald Trump leads the field of Republican presidential candidates with 56 percent support, while DeSantis, though not officially in the race, trails with 19.9 percent support.

During an interview with Piers Morgan in March, DeSantis addressed the slew of attacks Trump has hurled at him, dismissing them as "background noise."

"I mean you can call me whatever you want, just as long as you also call me a winner because that’s what we’ve been able to do in Florida, is put a lot of points on the board and really take this state to the next level," he said in the interview that aired on Fox Nation.

“It’s not important for me to be fighting with people on social media,” he continued. “It’s not accomplishing anything for the people I represent. So, we really just focus on knocking out victories, day after day, and if I got involved in all the under tow I would not be able to be an effective governor. So, I don’t think it’s something that makes sense for me.”