Tipsheet

Nikki Haley Says It’s Unlikely Biden Would Make It Through a Second Term As President

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 27, 2023 5:30 PM

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said in an interview this week that President Joe Biden will not make it to 86 years old, the age he would be at the end of a second term as president. 

Haley made the remark in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday. This came right after Biden announced his 2024 reelection campaign.

“I think that we can all be very clear and say with matter of fact, that if you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President [Kamala] Harris,” Haley said in the interview. “Because the idea that he [Biden] would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.” 

In 2021, Haley said in an interview with Christian Broadcasting Network that older politicians should be subject to a cognitive test to hold office, which Townhall reported.

“What I’ll tell you is, rather than making this about a person, we seriously need to have a conversation that if you’re going to have anyone above a certain age in a position of power – whether it’s the House, whether it’s the Senate, whether it’s vice president – you should have some sort of cognitive test,” Haley said in the interview.

“Right now, let’s face it. We’ve got a lot of people in leadership positions that are old. And that’s not being disrespectful. That’s a fact,” Haley continued. “When it comes to that, this shouldn’t be partisan. We should seriously be looking at the ages of the people that are running our country and understand if that’s what we want.”

“You look at Biden and I think there’s a concern. I think there’s a concern when people say ‘who’s really making the decisions here?’ That’s his [Biden’s] job to prove that he’s really making the decisions,” Haley concluded. “He keeps giving signals that he’s not with it.”


