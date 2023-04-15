The Liberal Media Will Probably Love How This Nashville Flower Shop Responded to...
Jerry Nadler: No Such Thing as High Crime in NYC
Biden Admin Is Warning of a Fentanyl 2.0 Crisis Despite Not Taking Action...
Biden's CBP One App Approves 99% of Migrants Seeking Title 42 Exceptions: 'Welcome...
Trump Launches Ad Mocking DeSantis for Eating Pudding With His Fingers
Washington To Allow Children to Be Legally Taken From Parents If They Don’t...
Disgrace: Biological Male Poses In Popular Brand's 'Made for Women, By Women' Lingerie...
Judge Squashes Alvin Bragg's Ridiculous Restraining Order Request Against Jim Jordan
Biden Doubles Down on California Blundering With Julie Su Nomination
Supreme Court Rules Constitutional Challenges to Agencies May First Be Brought in Federal...
Artificial Intelligence As God
Vogtle Opening Signals a New Nuclear Era
We're No. 2!
Awakening the Sleeping Giant
Tipsheet

Whitmer Signs Gun Control Bills Into Law

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 15, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Al Goldis

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (MI) signed two gun control bills into law this week in the aftermath of a shooting at Michigan State University. 

According to The Detroit News, the bills are the “most significant firearm restrictions Michigan has enacted in almost 30 years.” The laws will expand background checks and impose storage standards for guns and ammunition that are kept in homes with children. 

Whitmer signed the bills into law at Michigan State University, where three students were killed after a gunman opened fire on the campus in February. The suspect, Anthony McRae, 43, was found by police dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound (ABC News):

The first of the two new laws would require anyone who does not have a gun license to undergo a federal national instant criminal background check before purchasing a gun, according to the legislation.

"Universal background checks will help keep guns out of the hands of violent criminals, domestic abusers and people on terrorism watch lists and no-fly lists," Whitmer said Thursday at a signing ceremony at Michigan State University.

[..]

The second law introduces new safe storage requirements, aiming to ensure children do not have access to guns and ammunition being stored at home.

Gun owners who live with minors who could access their firearms will now be required to store the firearm in a locked box or container or lock the firearm with a locking device that renders it inoperable by any individual other than the owner or an authorized user, according to the legislation.

Gun owners who enter other premises where a minor is located and leave their firearm unattended in a vehicle must store the firearm in a locked box or container in the vehicle, or keep the firearm unloaded and lock the firearm with a locking device that is properly engaged to render the firearm inoperable by any individual other than the owner or an authorized user, according to the legislation.

An individual could face misdemeanor charges punishable by up to 93 days in prison, a fine of up to $500 or both, if they fail to safety secure their firearm and a minor obtains it and possesses it in a public place or possesses it in the presence of another person in a careless, reckless or threatening manner, according to the legislation.

Recommended

Bud Light Execs Reportedly Panicking To Undo Dylan Mulvaney Billion Dollar Damage Sarah Arnold

Reportedly, the first legal challenge against the legislation was made on Thursday by pro-Second Amendment groups. The groups sued the state legislature for failing to provide the groups with enough time to testify in front of the committees who drafted the laws. 

Tags: GUN CONTROL SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bud Light Execs Reportedly Panicking To Undo Dylan Mulvaney Billion Dollar Damage Sarah Arnold
BREAKING: Anheuser-Busch CEO Speaks After Company Gets Crushed Katie Pavlich
Washington To Allow Children to Be Legally Taken From Parents If They Don’t Consent to Gender Transition Sarah Arnold
Why a Former Magazine Reporter Says the Intel Leaker Story Will Get Ugly Fast Matt Vespa
The Bay of Pigs 62nd Anniversary — What Really Happened Humberto Fontova
WSJ Columnist Notices Something Interesting About the Dem Plot to Boot Feinstein Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Bud Light Execs Reportedly Panicking To Undo Dylan Mulvaney Billion Dollar Damage Sarah Arnold