Karine Jean-Pierre Slams Tennessee Republicans’ Efforts to Expel Three Democrats

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary said that Tennessee Republicans’ efforts to expel three Democrats from the state legislature is “undemocratic” and said that “anti-LGBTQI+” legislation is “dangerous.”

“The fact that this vote is happening is shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent,” Jean-Pierre said of the resolution under consideration in Tennessee adding that “across America, our kids are paying the price for the actions of Republican lawmakers who continue to refuse to take action on stronger gun laws.”

Jean-Pierre then said that this week has been “one of the worst” for transgender people. This comes after a mass shooting where a transgender-identifying female opened fire inside The Covenant School, a Christian school in Nashville. Six people – three children and three adults – were killed. Nashville police gunned down the shooter 14 minutes after a 9-1-1 call was placed.

KJP: "This has been one of the worst weeks of 2023 so far in terms of anti-LGBTQ bills becoming law in states across America." pic.twitter.com/NKp9ZcWFDu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 6, 2023

“LGBTQI+ are resilient. They are fierce. They fight back. They’re not going anywhere. And we have their back. This administration has their back,” Jean-Pierre said.

KJP: It's "awful news" when states ban sex change surgeries for minors.



"LGBTQI+ kids are resilient. They are fierce. They fight back." pic.twitter.com/sUVhpBBhYR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 6, 2023

Matt covered how Republicans in the Tennessee General Assembly took steps this week to expel the three Democrat lawmakers from the House for their participation in a recent gun control protest inside the state Capitol. The resolution caused chaos in the state capitol.

Rep. Farmer moves consideration of the resolutions to expel Jones, Johnson, and Pearson on Thursday.



Crowds in the gallery scream “fascists!”



Sexton orders galleries cleared. pic.twitter.com/IgyaiybpM5 — Vivian Jones (@Vivian_E_Jones) April 4, 2023

Galleries are clearing out. House is still meeting—no recess. pic.twitter.com/LbJqZahkxe — Vivian Jones (@Vivian_E_Jones) April 4, 2023

According to NBC News, resolutions were filed against Rep. Gloria Johnson (D), Rep. Justin Jones (D) and Rep. Justin Pearson (D) because they led gun control chants on the House floor as gun control protesters gathered in the gallery last week.

The resolution reportedly states that the three lawmakers took part in “disorderly behavior” and “did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives.”

Townhall reported last week that a protest happened at the capitol in the aftermath of the mass shooting. The protest, which started outside, made its way inside the Tennessee State Capitol.

🚨WATCH🚨



Chaos Ensues as Gun Control Advocates Swarm The Tennessee State Capitol pic.twitter.com/Zr0ZgCEeQF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 30, 2023

TRANSURRECTION: Leftists targeting Tennessee lawmakers block hallways of state capitol in Nashvillepic.twitter.com/qIbsYoNDXL — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 30, 2023

On Twitter, Johnson said “the expulsion resolutions will come at the end under unfinished business.”

🚨It is our understanding that the expulsion resolutions will come at the end under unfinished business. — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) April 6, 2023







