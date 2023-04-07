Democracy Dies With Indictment
If I Was Trump's Lawyer, How Would I Handle His Case?
Tennessee Republicans Expel Two Democrats Involved in the Leftist Takeover of State Capito...
The Point of No Return
ESG Scores: The Problematic Grift
The WSJ Gives Republicans a 'Five-Alarm Warning' About 2024
Cheating 20th Century Prophets: Part I
No One Is Above the Law? Give Me a Break
Senate Should Not Make Policy Based on Fear of TikTok
The Madness of Crowds: Sobering Thoughts on Good Friday
Straying Sheep, Saving Shepherd
Education Choice for Children Act Would Be a Total Game Changer
Jesus Christ’s Resurrection, the Best-Documented Event of Ancient History, Is True for All...
What Is Truth?
Tipsheet

Karine Jean-Pierre Slams Tennessee Republicans’ Efforts to Expel Three Democrats

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 07, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary said that Tennessee Republicans’ efforts to expel three Democrats from the state legislature is “undemocratic” and said that “anti-LGBTQI+” legislation is “dangerous.”

“The fact that this vote is happening is shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent,” Jean-Pierre said of the resolution under consideration in Tennessee adding that “across America, our kids are paying the price for the actions of Republican lawmakers who continue to refuse to take action on stronger gun laws.”

Jean-Pierre then said that this week has been “one of the worst” for transgender people. This comes after a mass shooting where a transgender-identifying female opened fire inside The Covenant School, a Christian school in Nashville. Six people – three children and three adults – were killed. Nashville police gunned down the shooter 14 minutes after a 9-1-1 call was placed. 

“LGBTQI+ are resilient. They are fierce. They fight back. They’re not going anywhere. And we have their back. This administration has their back,” Jean-Pierre said.

Recommended

The WSJ Gives Republicans a 'Five-Alarm Warning' About 2024 Leah Barkoukis

Matt covered how Republicans in the Tennessee General Assembly took steps this week to expel the three Democrat lawmakers from the House for their participation in a recent gun control protest inside the state Capitol. The resolution caused chaos in the state capitol. 

According to NBC News, resolutions were filed against Rep. Gloria Johnson (D), Rep. Justin Jones (D) and Rep. Justin Pearson (D) because they led gun control chants on the House floor as gun control protesters gathered in the gallery last week. 

The resolution reportedly states that the three lawmakers took part in “disorderly behavior” and “did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives.” 

Townhall reported last week that a protest happened at the capitol in the aftermath of the mass shooting. The protest, which started outside, made its way inside the Tennessee State Capitol.

On Twitter, Johnson said “the expulsion resolutions will come at the end under unfinished business.”



Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The WSJ Gives Republicans a 'Five-Alarm Warning' About 2024 Leah Barkoukis
Why the Media Isn't Going to Touch This School Shooting Plot in Colorado Matt Vespa
Tennessee Republicans Expel Two Democrats Involved in the Leftist Takeover of State Capitol Matt Vespa
Our French Revolution Victor Davis Hanson
Surprise! There Was More to Rebekah Jones' Claim That DeSantis Arrested Her Son Julio Rosas
FBI Had 'At Least 40' Undercover Informants Instigating Trouble on January 6th Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The WSJ Gives Republicans a 'Five-Alarm Warning' About 2024 Leah Barkoukis