'This Is an Insurrection': Protesters in Kentucky Storm Capitol During Debate About Trans Bill

State police in Kentucky arrested 19 people on Wednesday who were at the Capitol protesting as legislators overrode Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of a measure that, among other provisions, bans gender-affirming treatment, including sex changes and hormone therapy for anyone under the age of 18, and would require doctors to detransition minors in their care.

Hundreds demonstrated at the statehouse in the morning with many eventually entering the Capitol and shouting over debate on the bill.

"When Trans kids are under attack, what do we do? Say 'no,' fight back,” they chanted.

Those taken away in handcuffs were charged with criminal trespassing after given “the option to leave without any enforcement action or be placed under arrest,” according to police spokesman, Capt. Paul Blanton.

The Senate ultimately voted 29-8 to override Beshear's veto. The House voted similarly, 76-23, to override the veto.

Beshear claimed his veto was in support of limited government.

"At the end of the day, this is about my belief — and, I think, the belief of the majority of Kentuckians — that parents should get to make important medical decisions about their children, not big government."

LGBT activists vowed to continue the fight.

“While we lost the battle in the legislature, our defeat is temporary. We will not lose in court,” said Chris Hartman, executive director of the Fairness Campaign, an LGBT advocacy group.

Trans protesters storming the Kentucky Capitol have their very own Shaman, and he’s dressed like a demon. pic.twitter.com/lmvFvOvdGq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 30, 2023

Trans protesters storm the Kentucky Capitol building. Is this an insurrection? pic.twitter.com/ZrdjDq4RIu — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 30, 2023

MOMENTS AGO: This is the scene inside the Kentucky House Chamber right now as police are escorting protesters over Senate Bill 150, a bill critics say is harmful to transgender youth.



"You go after everybody's kids but your own," said Rep. Pamela Stevenson, who opposes the bill. pic.twitter.com/3fjSt5WK39 — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) March 29, 2023

Some supporters of the bill called the actions of the protesters an "insurrection."

A group of people who support SB 150 turned to us as they were leaving the gallery as chants against the bill erupted in the Kentucky house chamber.



"This is what, worse than January 6th," one person said.



"This is an insurrection," another said.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/nDfLlOcqL3 — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) March 29, 2023

A similar protest occurred in Oklahoma last month.

Another Transurrection today in Kentucky after the first in Oklahoma: https://t.co/Xy5DmHsZEw — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 30, 2023



