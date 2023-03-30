Adam Schiff Has Thoughts About the Trump Indictment
DeSantis: Florida Will Not Cooperate With Trump Extradition

Madeline Leesman
March 30, 2023
On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he will not cooperate with an extradition request in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s “un-American” case against former President Donald Trump.

Spencer covered on Thursday that a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the former president in a case led by Bragg, a Democrat, surrounding “hush money” payments made to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election cycle. The felony indictment is the first of its kind against a former president. 

On Thursday, DeSantis offered a brief statement on the matter, calling it “un-American” and said that the state of Florida will not cooperate with an extradition request.

Earlier this month, Trump said on his platform Truth Social that he expected to be arrested and called on his supporters to protest and “take our country back,” which Townhall reported. Trump currently resides at his property at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

In 2022, DeSantis removed a Soros-backed state attorney Andrew Warren for selectively enforcing the law, which Townhall also covered.

It has been speculated for months that DeSantis will announce that he will run for president on the Republican ticket in 2024. In an interview this month with Piers Morgan, DeSantis said that Biden has “failed the country” and that answered “I think so” when asked if he could beat him in the race.

