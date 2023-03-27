Trans Woman Left ‘Sobbing’ After TSA Agent ‘Punched Her Testicles’ During Screening

A male who identifies as a transgender woman was left “sobbing” after a TSA agent “punched her testicles,” the Daily Mail reported.

The transgender person, who goes by Mara, reportedly wrote on social media that a female TSA agent at John F. Kennedy International Airport “humiliated” him “in front of everyone” and followed him into the women’s restroom.

“hi so a tsa agent at jfk airport punched me in the genitalia, yelled at me for having a penis (?) and humiliated me in front of everyone after I told her to please stop,” the post said. According to the Daily Mail, the post has since been deleted.

In a follow-up post viewed by Daily Mail, the transgender person said they cried for an hour.

“[My] balls still hurt so bad,” he wrote. “[I] don’t want the tsa [sic] agent that hurt me fired. I want her educated and the entirety of tsa [sic] abolished altogether.”

The airport responded to the incident on Twitter.

“Hi Mara, thank you for bringing this matter to our attention. On behalf of the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) community, please accept our apologies for your recent experience while traveling through our facility,” the airport shared. “Your comments have been shared with our airport management, airport security department and TSA partners. If you wish to file a complaint with TSA directly, feel free to use this link.”

A study published last year by UCLA’s Williams Institute found that approximately 1.64 million people over age 13 in the United States identify as “transgender.” This included 300,000 minors 13 to 17 years old, which Townhall covered. Several hospitals have come under fire for promoting irreversible transgender surgeries and other treatments for minors.